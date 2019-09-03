Livingston: Dolly Menga loan to Angolan club Atletico Petroleos de Luanda confirmed

From the section

Dolly Menga scored two goals for Gary Holt's Livingston last season

Livingston have confirmed Dolly Menga has joined Atletico Petroleos de Luanda on a season-long loan.

The Angola international has returned to his homeland just 12 months after signing a two-year contract with the Scottish Premiership club.

Over 26 games, the 26-year-old scored twice, including the winner against Rangers last September.

Atletico announced the deal a week ago, but Livingston have only now confirmed the move has been rubber stamped.