National League news - September 2019

Alan Dowson's Woking won seven of their first eight matches to top the National League table going into September

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

You can catch up with all of the National League news from July here. Meanwhile, check out the gossip page for the latest rumours and use our transfers page to track signings made by English Football League clubs.

3 September

Aldershot Town have signed Plymouth Argyle forward Alex Fletcher, 20, on a one-month loan deal.

2 September

Sunderland striker Jack Diamond, 19, has joined Harrogate Town on loan until January.

Yeovil Town have signed 27-year-old former Coventry City goalkeeper Liam O'Brien on an undisclosed contract and Brighton & Hove Albion attacker James Tilley, 21, on a season-long loan deal.