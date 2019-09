Cost of the Game 2019/20: Full results

From the section

Scottish Premiership 2019/20

Cheapest season ticket Dearest season ticket Cheapest single ticket Dearest single ticket Programme Pie Tea Cheapest adult away Dearest adult away Adult shirt Aberdeen £330 £434 £22 £32 £3 £2.75 £2.20 £24 £30 £50 Celtic £456 £674 £27 n/a* £3.50 £2.50 £2.40 £27 n/a* £58 Hamilton £320 £320 £22 £22 £2.50 £1.50 £1.50 £22 £22 £49.99 Hearts £330 £500 £20 £36 £3.50 £2.50 £2.20 £20 £32 £50 Hibernian £385 £495 £23 £38 £3 £2.50 £2.30 £23 £30 £45 Kilmarnock £340 £370 £22 £27 £3 £2.20 £2 £22 £27 £45 Livingston £300 £325 £25 £25 £0 (online) £2.50 £2 £25 £25 £39.99 Motherwell £315 £425 £20 £28 £3 £2.50 £2.50 £24 £28 £45 Rangers £372 £724 £28 £52 £3.50 £2.80 £2.50 £29 £52 £60 Ross County £250 £350 £25 £25 n/a £2.30 £2 £25 £25 £40 St Johnstone £325 £365 £23 £29 £2 £2.30 £2.20 £23 £29 £45 St Mirren £240 £387 £22 £27 £3 £2.30 £2.20 £22 £27 £45

*not provided by Celtic as ticket prices not decided for all fixtures

Age range (child) Cheapest child season ticket Cheapest child single ticket Age range (young adult) Cheapest young adult season ticket Cheapest young adult single ticket Junior shirt Aberdeen Under 12 / 12-17 £57 / £120 £6 / £10 18-21 £165 £12 £40 Celtic Under 13 / 13-16 £110 / £165 £9 / £17 17-18 £159 n/a £45 Hamilton Under 18 £38 £12 Under 18 £38 £12 £39.99 Hearts Under 13 / 13-15 £55 / £110 £5 / £16 16-18 £175 £12 £39 Hibernian 2-11 / 12-17 £50 / £125 £12 / £14 Under 18 £125 n/a £35 Kilmarnock Under 16 £60 £5 16-21 £195 £15 £36 Livingston Under 16 £50 £10 Under 18 £200 £17 £29.99 Motherwell Under 16 Free (w/adult) / £20 £3 16-18 £175 £16 £35 Rangers Under 16 n/a* £9 Under 18 n/a* £20 £45 Ross County Under 12 / 12-17 £5 / £40 £5 / £5 18-21 £100 £10 £30 St Johnstone Under 13 / 13-15 Free (w/adult) / £85 Free (w/adult) / £9 17-18 n/a £12 £36 St Mirren Under 13 / 13-17 Free (w/adult) / £177 £3 / £6 18-21 £203 n/a £32

*ticket price unavailable/not supplied by club

Scottish Championship 2019/20

Cheapest season ticket Dearest season ticket Cheapest single ticket Dearest single ticket Programme Pie Tea Cheapest adult away Dearest adult away Adult shirt Alloa £205 £235 £18 £18 £2 £2 £1 £18 £18 £41.99 Arbroath £220 £220 £18 £18 £2 £2 £1 £18 £18 £45 Ayr United £260 £260 £18 £18 £2 £2.50 £1.10 £18 £18 £49.99 Dundee £340 £395 £24 £26 £3 £1.80 £1.95 £24 £26 £47 Dundee United £279 £430 £22 £26 £2 £2 £2.20 £22 £22 £45 Dunfermline £275 £335 £20 £22 £3 £2.10 £1.80 £20 £20 £45 Greenock Morton £295 £295 £20 £20 £3 £2 £1 £20 £20 £45 Inverness CT £250 £328 £20 £22 £0 (online) £2.30 £2.30 £20 £20 £45 Partick Thistle £290 £310 £20 £20 £3 £2.40 £2 £20 £20 £42 Queen of the South £285 £285 £18 £18 £3 £1.70 £1.30 £18 £18 £40

Age range (child) Cheapest child season ticket Cheapest child single ticket Age range (young adult) Cheapest young adult season ticket Cheapest young adult single ticket Junior shirt Alloa Under 16 £50 £4 n/a n/a n/a £35 Arbroath Under 13 £30 £10 Under 18 £60 £10 £40 Ayr United Under 12 / 12-17 £20 / £55 £6 / £6 18-21 £160 £12 £39.99 Dundee Under 12 £1 £2 Under 18 £115 £10 £37 Dundee United Under 12 / 12-15 £18 / £65 £12 / £12 Under 18 £145 £12 £36 Dunfermline Under 12 / 12-17 £18 / £140 £14 / £14 18-21 £210 n/a £35 Greenock Morton Under 12 / 12-17 Free / £99 Free / £10 18-20 £225 £15 £40 Inverness CT Under 12 / 12-15 Free / £82 £6 / £6 16-25 £150 £15 £35 Partick Thistle Under 16 Free £5 Under 18 £100 n/a £36.50 Queen of the South Pre-school / Under 16 Free / £18 Free / £5 16-21 £90 £10 £35

Scottish League One 2019/20

Cheapest season ticket Dearest season ticket Cheapest single ticket Dearest single ticket Programme Pie Tea Cheapest adult away Dearest adult away Adult shirt Airdrieonians £250 £250 £17 £17 £2 £1.70 £1.70 £17 £17 £45 Clyde £230 £260 £15 £15 £3 £2 £1.50 £15 £15 £40 Dumbarton £240 £240 £16 £16 £2.50 £2.80 £2 £16 £16 £42 East Fife £220 £245 £15 £15 £2 £1.80 £1.50 £15 £15 £40 Falkirk £225 £320 £18 £20 £3 £2.20 £1.80 £18 £18 £48 Forfar Athletic £190 £200 £14 £15 n/a £1.25 £0.90 £14 £15 £40 Montrose £215 £240 £15 £15 £2.50 £2 £1 £15 £15 £40 Peterhead £175 £250 £14 £16 £0 (online) £2 £1.50 £14 £16 £49 Raith Rovers £250 £250 £16 £16 £2 £1.80 £0.80 £16 £16 £40 Stranraer £190 £215 £15 £15 £2 £1.50 £1 £15 £15 £39.99

Age range (child) Cheapest child season ticket Cheapest child single ticket Age range (young adult) Cheapest young adult season ticket Cheapest young adult single ticket Junior shirt Airdrieonians Under 16 £60 £7 Under 18 £150 £10 £35 Clyde Under 12 £9 £3 Under 18 £18 £6 £35 Dumbarton Under 13 / 13-15 Free / n/a £5 / £8 n/a n/a n/a £36.50 East Fife Under 16 £20 £5 n/a n/a n/a £30 Falkirk Under 12 Free Free Under 18 £75 £7 £38 Forfar Athletic Under 14 / 14-16 £30 / £50 £5 / £5 Under 17 £50 £5 £30 Montrose Under 12 £20 £8 Under 18 £70 £8 £30 Peterhead Under 12 n/a Free Under 18 £30 £7 £39 Raith Rovers Under 16 £75 £8 Under 21 £150 £10 £55 (full kit) Stranraer Primary school / Secondary school Free / £35 £5 n/a n/a n/a £29.99

Scottish League Two 2019/20

Cheapest season ticket Dearest season ticket Cheapest single ticket Dearest single ticket Programme Pie Tea Cheapest adult away Dearest adult away Adult shirt Albion Rovers £180 £180 £13 £13 £2.50 £2 £1 £13 £13 £39.99 Annan Athletic £150 £180 £12 £12 £2 £1.60 £1 £12 £12 £35 Brechin City £190 £200 £15 £15 n/a £2 £1 £15 £15 £38 Cove Rangers £170 £200 £12 £14 £2 £2.50 £1.50 £12 £14 £45 Cowdenbeath £180 £200 £13 £13 £2.50 £2 £1 £13 £13 £45 Edinburgh City £160 £160 £12 £12 £3 £2 £1.50 £12 £12 £40 Elgin City £150 £180 £12 £12 £2 £2 £1 £12 £12 £40 Queen's Park £200 £200 £15 £15 £0 (online) £2.50 £2.50 £15 £15 £35 Stenhousemuir £165 £190 £14 £14 £1 £2 £1.50 £14 £14 £40 Stirling Albion £190 £190 £14 £14 £2 £2 £1.50 £14 £14 £45