Bury FC: EFL to 'consult with clubs' after efforts to readmit Shakers

Bury's 125-year membership of the EFL came to an end with their expulsion on 27 August

The English Football League is to discuss Bury's future with its member clubs following efforts to reinstate the Shakers in League Two next season.

Bury were expelled from the EFL on 27 August after a failed takeover bid by C&N Sporting Risk.

Bury North MP James Frith has called for the Shakers to re-enter in the fourth tier for the 2020-21 season.

Meanwhile, Greater Manchester Police has said it is investigating an allegation of fraud involving the club.

No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.

In a statement, the EFL said the "only current established procedure" for entry to League Two is promotion through the National League.

However, it added that "in acknowledgement of the extreme nature of the problems" at Bury, the EFL board had "agreed it is appropriate to discuss the matter with member clubs" and those talks will take place in the coming weeks.

The statement concluded: "Prior to formal consideration by any league competition of an eventual application from Bury FC to return to league football, clear evidence would be required of the club's financial viability and its ability to fulfil its ongoing commitments."

At present, application for re-entry into the English league system must be submitted to the Football Association, which would then determine which division the club will play in.

Mr Frith is planning to put forward a proposal to the EFL, supported by Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham, by 20 September.

Bury's expulsion from League One means that three clubs, rather than four, will be relegated from the third tier this season and just one, instead of two, will go down from League Two.

In response to the combined efforts of supporters' groups, local authorities and politicians, the EFL clarified there is "no precedent for a club to enter the EFL directly through an application for admission or readmission following withdrawal of membership".

Timeline: Bury's EFL demise