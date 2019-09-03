Steven Defour: Ex-Burnley midfielder joins Royal Antwerp

Defour has played 52 times for Belgium

Steven Defour has joined Belgian club Royal Antwerp after his contract was cancelled by Burnley.

Defour, 31, wanted to return to Belgium for personal reasons and has signed a one-year deal.

The midfielder spent three years at Burnley but only played nine games after January 2018 due to serious injuries to his knee and calf.

Defour's move to Antwerp follows that of Everton forward Kevin Mirallas and Southampton defender Wesley Hoedt.