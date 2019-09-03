Neil Lennon: Celtic manager 'very pleased' with the club's transfer business

Media playback is not supported on this device 'A very good transfer window' - Lennon

Celtic have had a "very good" transfer window despite "sniping" from outside the club, says manager Neil Lennon.

The deadline-day arrival of Kilmarnock left-back Greg Taylor and teenage defenders Jeremie Frimpong and Lee O'Connor made it 11 senior signings this summer.

There had been criticism of the Celtic board after the club's exit to Cluj in Champions League qualifying.

"The club is united, let's get that right," Lennon said.

"There's been a lot of sniping. We've stayed very strong on it and composed. We knew what we wanted to do and these things take time.

"The close of the window has come and I'm very happy with the quality of the squad. We're very excited about the season now. We've got a great Europa League group and a lot of big games coming up domestically as well."

Lennon, named Scottish Premiership manager of the month for August, says Celtic have made a "perfect" start to the season domestically.

The champions are three points clear at the top after making it four wins from four with victory over Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday, and face Partick Thistle in the League Cup last eight on 25 September.

The manager welcomed the arrival of Taylor - who will compete with Boli Bolingoli for the left-back spot - and expects the squad to be strengthened further by the return from injury of Australia playmaker Tom Rogic during the international break.

"We're very pleased with the business we've done and Greg is the icing on the cake," Lennon said. "He is hungry to be here, you could see how much it meant to him at his signing.

"In the last couple of seasons he has been one of the most consistent players in the country and he is a Scotland international but young enough to develop into an even better player.

"We have some good players to come back. We're hoping to see Rogic at the end of the two weeks knocking on the door for a place."