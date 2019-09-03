Euro 2020 qualifiers: Aaron Wan-Bissaka out of England squad with back injury
-
- From the section England
Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has withdrawn from the England squad because of a back injury.
Wan-Bissaka was named in Gareth Southgate's senior side for the first time for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo.
An England statement said the 21-year-old had returned to his club "due to an issue with his back".
With Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier already in the squad, no replacements are planned.
England play Bulgaria on Saturday at Wembley (17:00 BST) before entertaining Kosovo three days later at Southampton's St Mary's Stadium (19:45 BST).