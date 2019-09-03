Kirk Broadfoot: Defender returns to St Mirren on two-year deal after Kilmarnock exit

Broadfoot helped St Mirren to the Championship title and Challenge Cup success during his previous spell

Kirk Broadfoot has rejoined St Mirren on a two-year deal after leaving Scottish Premiership rivals Kilmarnock.

The 35-year-old defender started out at the Paisley side, making 175 matches in a five-year spell from 2002.

He was released from his Kilmarnock contract on Monday after two seasons at Rugby Park, helping the club finish third last term.

"I've always had it in the back of my mind that I'd like to finish my career where I started," Broadfoot said.

"I know the club and it's great to be back. Hopefully I can get the good relationship back that I had with the fans before I left."

