Shayne Lavery: Linfield striker named NIFWA Player of the Month
-
- From the section Irish Premiership
Linfield's Shayne Lavery has picked up the NI Football Writers' Association Player of the Month award for August after a stellar start to the season.
The 21-year-old striker joined the league champions from Everton in June.
He scored four goals in the Europa League qualifying rounds as Linfield came agonisingly close to a spot in the group stage.
Lavery's form was rewarded with a call-up to the senior Northern Ireland squad.
Having spent last season on loan at Falkirk, Lavery joined Linfield and has wasted little time in settling in, leading the Blues to a famous home win over Qarabag.
The striker scored twice, including a memorable solo effort, as Linfield secured a 3-2 win before falling to a 2-1 defeat in Baku a week later, with Lavery again on the scoresheet.
"The run we had in Europe has brought a lot of fans and people in Europe," said Lavery.
"Hopefully we get a few more over the years."