Euro 2021: NI draw an 'unbelievable achievement' says Kenny Shiels

Centurion Ashley Hutton marked the occasion with a last minute equaliser

Northern Ireland women's boss Kenny Shiels says his side's 2-2 draw against Wales in Newport is an "unbelievable achievement".

Ashley Hutton's last-gasp equaliser denied Wales their second win of the Euro 2021 qualifying campaign.

"We finished the game with seven Irish League domestic players and they have 11 in the English Premier League," said Shiels.

"I am really proud of the girls because of their effort and commitment."

Wales remain top of Group C on four points, but will be disappointed to have drawn at home to a side ranked 27 places beneath them.

The visitors impressed throughout in Newport and hit the front through Simone Magill before falling behind to efforts from Emma Jones and Kayleigh Green.

Hutton, captaining the side on her 100th international appearance, headed in from close range four minutes into injury-time to secure Northern Ireland's first point of the campaign.

"Wales obviously are the better team but I thought we were the better team tonight," continued Shiels

"Over the piece we deserved it, there's no doubt about it.

"We have bounced back from the Norway defeat, let's hope we can start building some momentum."