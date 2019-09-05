European Championship Qualifying - Group F
Romania0Spain2

Romania v Spain

Line-ups

Romania

  • 12Tatarusanu
  • 2Benzar
  • 5Nedelcearu
  • 6Chiriches
  • 21Grigore
  • 3Tosca
  • 17Deac
  • 18MarinBooked at 31mins
  • 8Stanciu
  • 9Puscas
  • 13Keseru

Substitutes

  • 1Radu
  • 4Rus
  • 7Grozav
  • 10Maxim
  • 11Hagi
  • 14Paun Alexandru
  • 15Anton
  • 16Nita
  • 19Bordeianu
  • 20Stefan
  • 22Cicaldau
  • 23Andone

Spain

  • 13Arrizabalaga
  • 22Navas
  • 3Llorente
  • 15RamosBooked at 29mins
  • 18Alba
  • 17Ruiz
  • 5Busquets
  • 8Saúl
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 9Alcácer
  • 6Ceballos

Substitutes

  • 1de Gea
  • 2Carvajal
  • 4Hermoso
  • 7Sarabia
  • 10Thiago Alcántara
  • 11Fernández Saez
  • 12Oyarzabal
  • 14Gayá
  • 16Rodri
  • 20Núñez
  • 21Parejo
  • 23López
Referee:
Deniz Aytekin

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaniaAway TeamSpain
Possession
Home22%
Away78%
Shots
Home4
Away13
Shots on Target
Home0
Away9
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Romania 0, Spain 2. Paco Alcácer (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

Second Half

Second Half begins Romania 0, Spain 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Romania 0, Spain 1.

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Dragos Grigore.

Attempt blocked. Sergio Busquets (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo Moreno.

Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Moreno (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Sergio Busquets (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by George Puscas (Romania).

Attempt missed. Nicolae Stanciu (Romania) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Foul by Diego Llorente (Spain).

George Puscas (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Romania. Conceded by Dani Ceballos.

Corner, Romania. Conceded by Rodrigo Moreno.

Corner, Romania. Conceded by Jesús Navas.

Attempt saved. Sergio Ramos (Spain) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dani Ceballos with a cross.

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Ciprian Tatarusanu.

Attempt saved. Paco Alcácer (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrigo Moreno.

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Alin Tosca.

Attempt saved. Rodrigo Moreno (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dani Ceballos.

Attempt missed. Fabián Ruiz (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jesús Navas.

Booking

Razvan Marin (Romania) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Sergio Ramos (Spain) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

Goal!

Goal! Romania 0, Spain 1. Sergio Ramos (Spain) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty Spain. Dani Ceballos draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Ciprian Deac (Romania) after a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt missed. George Puscas (Romania) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Romario Benzar with a cross.

Attempt missed. Nicolae Stanciu (Romania) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Diego Llorente (Spain).

George Puscas (Romania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Spain).

Razvan Marin (Romania) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Dani Ceballos (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Romario Benzar (Romania).

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Ciprian Tatarusanu.

Attempt saved. Jordi Alba (Spain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jesús Navas with a cross.

Offside, Spain. Sergio Ramos tries a through ball, but Jesús Navas is caught offside.

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Ciprian Tatarusanu.

Attempt saved. Sergio Ramos (Spain) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz with a cross.

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Alin Tosca.

Attempt missed. Vlad Chiriches (Romania) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England220010196
2Czech Rep320156-16
3Kosovo31205415
4Montenegro4022310-72
5Bulgaria402257-22

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine431081710
2Luxembourg411245-14
3Serbia311157-24
4Portugal20201102
5Lithuania301237-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland440072512
2Germany3300132119
3Netherlands21016333
4Belarus400419-80
5Estonia3003112-110

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland532051411
2Denmark422012578
3Switzerland31205325
4Georgia410348-43
5Gibraltar400409-90

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary43016429
2Slovakia32017256
3Croatia32015416
4Wales310223-13
5Azerbaijan3003310-70

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain55001321115
2Sweden5311127510
3Norway522110738
4Romania521211747
5Malta5104212-103
6Faroe Islands5005316-130

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland440080812
2Israel52218718
3Austria42027616
4North Macedonia512257-25
5Slovenia41217345
6Latvia4004113-120

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France430112399
2Turkey43019279
3Iceland43015509
4Albania42025326
5Moldova4103210-83
6Andorra4004010-100

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium44001111012
2Russia4301153129
3Kazakhstan42027706
4Scotland420247-36
5Cyprus41036513
6San Marino4004020-200

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy55001621415
2Finland540172512
3Bos-Herze521267-17
4Armenia520389-16
5Greece511369-34
6Liechtenstein5005014-140
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories