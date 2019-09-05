Germany v Netherlands: Game 'not crucial' says Dutch boss Ronald Koeman

Dortmund left-back Nico Schulz scored a last-minute winner against the Netherlands in March

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman says their game against rivals Germany "is not crucial" to their chances of qualifying for Euro 2020.

The Dutch are nine points behind group leaders Northern Ireland and have already been beaten by Germany once.

"The duel with Germany is not a key match," the former Southampton and Everton manager said.

"We have to get 12 points against Estonia and Belarus and be better in the two games with Northern Ireland."

The Dutch scored two late goals to beat Germany in the Nations League last year but conceded in the last minute to lose to their rivals back in March's qualifier.

Germany will go top of the group on goal difference with a win, and then face Northern Ireland in Belfast on Monday.

They will be without injured Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, who had scored in five of their previous six games, with RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner set to replace him.

"Leroy's unfortunate injury means there is a space in attack," said Werner, who has scored five goals in three games for Leipzig this season.

"I believe I can show the same performances here as I have for my club."