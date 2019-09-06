Foul by Jan Vertonghen (Belgium).
San Marino v Belgium
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
San Marino
- 12Benedettini
- 11Battistini
- 15Brolli
- 6SimonciniBooked at 41mins
- 3Palazzi
- 13Grandoni
- 9Mularoni
- 21GolinucciSubstituted forGolinucciat 66'minutes
- 10GiardiSubstituted forGasperoniat 67'minutes
- 18BerardiSubstituted forVitaioliat 74'minutes
- 16Nanni
Substitutes
- 1Zavoli
- 2Vitaioli
- 4D'Addario
- 5Lunadei
- 7Vitaioli
- 8Gasperoni
- 14Zonzini
- 17Golinucci
- 19Censoni
- 20Hirsch
- 22Tomassini
- 23De Angelis
Belgium
- 1Courtois
- 2Alderweireld
- 4Denayer
- 5Vertonghen
- 15Meunier
- 7De Bruyne
- 8Tielemans
- 11Carrasco
- 18JanuzajSubstituted forChadliat 56'minutes
- 23Batshuayi
- 17OrigiSubstituted forMertensat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Vermaelen
- 6Mechele
- 9Lukaku
- 10Vanaken
- 12Mignolet
- 13Sels
- 14Mertens
- 16Verschaeren
- 19Praet
- 20Benteke
- 21Raman
- 22Chadli
- Referee:
- Horatiu Fesnic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home20%
- Away80%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away24
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home0
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away11
Live Text
Nicola Nanni (San Marino) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Dennis Praet replaces Kevin De Bruyne.
Attempt saved. Alessandro Golinucci (San Marino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, San Marino. Matteo Vitaioli replaces Filippo Berardi.
Foul by Jan Vertonghen (Belgium).
Nicola Nanni (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Nicola Nanni (San Marino) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Filippo Berardi.
Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Belgium) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Jan Vertonghen (Belgium).
Filippo Berardi (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, San Marino. Alex Gasperoni replaces Mattia Giardi.
Substitution
Substitution, San Marino. Alessandro Golinucci replaces Enrico Golinucci.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Davide Simoncini.
Attempt saved. Dries Mertens (Belgium) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
Goal!
Goal! San Marino 0, Belgium 3. Nacer Chadli (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.
Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Manuel Battistini (San Marino).
Foul by Thomas Meunier (Belgium).
Mattia Giardi (San Marino) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! San Marino 0, Belgium 2. Dries Mertens (Belgium) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nacer Chadli.
Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nacer Chadli.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Nacer Chadli replaces Adnan Januzaj.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Dries Mertens replaces Divock Origi.
Foul by Thomas Meunier (Belgium).
Nicola Nanni (San Marino) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Adnan Januzaj (Belgium).
Andrea Grandoni (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Davide Simoncini.
Foul by Thomas Meunier (Belgium).
Andrea Grandoni (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Toby Alderweireld (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adnan Januzaj.
Attempt missed. Divock Origi (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Jason Denayer (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Andrea Grandoni.
Hand ball by Michy Batshuayi (Belgium).
Attempt saved. Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Divock Origi.
Attempt blocked. Divock Origi (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.
Offside, Belgium. Toby Alderweireld tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.