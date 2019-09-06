European Championship Qualifying - Group I
San Marino0Belgium3

San Marino v Belgium

Line-ups

San Marino

  • 12Benedettini
  • 11Battistini
  • 15Brolli
  • 6SimonciniBooked at 41mins
  • 3Palazzi
  • 13Grandoni
  • 9Mularoni
  • 21GolinucciSubstituted forGolinucciat 66'minutes
  • 10GiardiSubstituted forGasperoniat 67'minutes
  • 18BerardiSubstituted forVitaioliat 74'minutes
  • 16Nanni

Substitutes

  • 1Zavoli
  • 2Vitaioli
  • 4D'Addario
  • 5Lunadei
  • 7Vitaioli
  • 8Gasperoni
  • 14Zonzini
  • 17Golinucci
  • 19Censoni
  • 20Hirsch
  • 22Tomassini
  • 23De Angelis

Belgium

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Alderweireld
  • 4Denayer
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 15Meunier
  • 7De Bruyne
  • 8Tielemans
  • 11Carrasco
  • 18JanuzajSubstituted forChadliat 56'minutes
  • 23Batshuayi
  • 17OrigiSubstituted forMertensat 55'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Vermaelen
  • 6Mechele
  • 9Lukaku
  • 10Vanaken
  • 12Mignolet
  • 13Sels
  • 14Mertens
  • 16Verschaeren
  • 19Praet
  • 20Benteke
  • 21Raman
  • 22Chadli
Referee:
Horatiu Fesnic

Match Stats

Home TeamSan MarinoAway TeamBelgium
Possession
Home20%
Away80%
Shots
Home5
Away24
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home0
Away8
Fouls
Home7
Away11

Live Text

Foul by Jan Vertonghen (Belgium).

Nicola Nanni (San Marino) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Belgium. Dennis Praet replaces Kevin De Bruyne.

Attempt saved. Alessandro Golinucci (San Marino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, San Marino. Matteo Vitaioli replaces Filippo Berardi.

Foul by Jan Vertonghen (Belgium).

Nicola Nanni (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Nicola Nanni (San Marino) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Filippo Berardi.

Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Belgium) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.

Foul by Jan Vertonghen (Belgium).

Filippo Berardi (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, San Marino. Alex Gasperoni replaces Mattia Giardi.

Substitution

Substitution, San Marino. Alessandro Golinucci replaces Enrico Golinucci.

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Davide Simoncini.

Attempt saved. Dries Mertens (Belgium) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.

Goal!

Goal! San Marino 0, Belgium 3. Nacer Chadli (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.

Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Manuel Battistini (San Marino).

Foul by Thomas Meunier (Belgium).

Mattia Giardi (San Marino) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! San Marino 0, Belgium 2. Dries Mertens (Belgium) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nacer Chadli.

Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nacer Chadli.

Substitution

Substitution, Belgium. Nacer Chadli replaces Adnan Januzaj.

Substitution

Substitution, Belgium. Dries Mertens replaces Divock Origi.

Foul by Thomas Meunier (Belgium).

Nicola Nanni (San Marino) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Adnan Januzaj (Belgium).

Andrea Grandoni (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Davide Simoncini.

Foul by Thomas Meunier (Belgium).

Andrea Grandoni (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Toby Alderweireld (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adnan Januzaj.

Attempt missed. Divock Origi (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Jason Denayer (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross.

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Andrea Grandoni.

Hand ball by Michy Batshuayi (Belgium).

Attempt saved. Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Divock Origi.

Attempt blocked. Divock Origi (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.

Offside, Belgium. Toby Alderweireld tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 6th September 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England220010196
2Czech Rep320156-16
3Kosovo31205415
4Montenegro4022310-72
5Bulgaria402257-22

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine431081710
2Luxembourg411245-14
3Serbia311157-24
4Portugal20201102
5Lithuania301237-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland440072512
2Germany43101541110
3Netherlands31118534
4Belarus5104310-73
5Estonia4004214-120

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland532062411
2Denmark4220155108
3Switzerland31206425
4Georgia410348-43
5Gibraltar4004012-120

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary43016429
2Croatia43018449
3Slovakia42027526
4Wales411234-14
5Azerbaijan4013411-71

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain55001331015
2Sweden5311127510
3Norway522110738
4Romania521212757
5Malta5104212-103
6Faroe Islands5005316-130

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland540182612
2Austria530210649
3Slovenia52219368
4Israel52219818
5North Macedonia512268-25
6Latvia5005116-150

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France430112399
2Turkey43019279
3Iceland43015509
4Albania42025326
5Moldova4103210-83
6Andorra4004010-100

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium55001411315
2Russia54011741312
3Kazakhstan52128807
4Scotland520359-46
5Cyprus51137614
6San Marino5005023-230

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy55001621415
2Finland540172512
3Bos-Herze521210737
4Armenia520389-16
5Greece511369-34
6Liechtenstein5005018-180
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

