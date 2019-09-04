Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Liverpool, Man Utd, Man City, Real Madrid, Kilmarnock, Livngston, St Mirren, Dunfermline

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Kirk Broadfoot, the 35-year-old centre-half who has signed for St Mirren, says he had to quit Kilmarnock because manager Angelo Alessio's methods made him want to walk away from football, claiming that he and some team-mates were forced to do extra fitness work on their own because the Italian was not keeping them sharp enough. (Daily Record)

Veteran centre-half Kirk Broadfoot claims he had to leave Kilmarnock to join St Mirren because he was taking his frustration with new manager Angelo Alessio out on his children. (The National)

Rangers director of football Mark Allan says the signing of winger Ryan Kent from Liverpool for £7m was made possible by extra money generated from qualification for the Europa League group stage. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Director of football Mark Allen says Rangers' £7m deal with Liverpool for winger Ryan Kent requires a £2m down payment followed by several instalments. (Daily Record)

English League One clubs Bolton Wanderers, Fleetwood Town and Portsmouth are among those to have expressed an interest in signing Graham Dorrans, but Kilmarnock do not have the financial pull to sign the 32-year-old after failing to secure the former Scotland midfielder on loan before his release by Rangers. (Daily Record)

Celtic have committed to a potential £1m deal in signing 18-year-old full-back Jeremie Frimpong from Manchester City, paying out an initial £350,000, with a possible further £650,000 within the package based on first-team appearances and achievements. (Scottish Sun)

Manchester United fans have reacted furiously on social media to their side selling highly-rated defender Lee O'Connor to Celtic, with the 19-year-old signing a four-year contract with the Scottish champions. (Evening Times)

Relieved Jordan Jones could be back in action in around a month after initial fears he could have ended his own season with the horror tackle on Celtic right-back Moritz Bauer at the end of Sunday's Old Firm derby that led to the Rangers winger being sent off. (Daily Record)

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer could be a doubt for his side's opening Europa League group game with Rennes after revealing he will be missing for at least two weeks when being forced to pull out of his country's Euro 2020 double-header against Malta and Sweden having picked up a groin injury in the Scottish champions' 4-1 win over AIK last week. (The Herald)

Under-fire Hearts manager Craig Levein has vowed to use the international break to put his players through a crash-course in defending. (The National)

Scotland Under-19 midfielder Marc Leonard says he quit Hearts for Brighton & Hove Albion a year ago because the playing style under Craig Levein did not suit him, with the 17-year-old adding that the standard at the English Premier League club is "so much higher in every age group". (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Livingston manager Gary Holt has revealed his five days being treated for a blood condition have been physical and mental torture after he was discharged from Crosshouse Hospital following the health scare that forced him to miss the weekend win over St Mirren. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Full-back Stuart Hogg insists that Scotland are travelling to Japan with genuine ambitions of bringing home the Rugby World Cup. (The National)