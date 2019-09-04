Scotland v Belgium: Eden and Thorgan Hazard miss Hampden trip through injury

No replacements have been named for Thorgan and Eden Hazard

European Championship qualifying Group I: Scotland v Belgium Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Monday, 9 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Scotland MW, BBC Radio nan Gaidheal and BBC Sport website

Eden Hazard and his brother, Thorgan, will miss Belgium's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Scotland and San Marino through injury.

Roberto Martinez's team, already hit with several withdrawals, play in San Marino on Thursday before visiting Hampden Park on Monday.

A muscle strain has prevented Eden Hazard making his Real Madrid debut since his summer move from Chelsea.

Fellow midfielder Thorgan picked up a rib injury with Borussia Dortmund.

The brothers reported to the national team camp in Tubize on Tuesday for medical checks before returning to their clubs, but Martinez has not named any replacements.

Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels had dropped out earlier due to injury, with Anderlecht's Hendrik Van Crombrugge being added to the squad.

Van Crombrugge's club-mate, Vincent Kompany, the former Manchester City defender, and former Celtic centre-half Dedryck Boyata, now with Hertha, both missed out on the original selection through injury.

Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel was also missing from the original squad.

Belgium lead Group I after winning all four of their opening qualifiers, with San Marino having lost all four of theirs and Scotland in fourth, six points behind Monday's visitors.

Second-top Russia are visitors to Hampden on Friday before hosting third-top Kazakhstan on Monday.

Belgium squad

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge), Matz Sels (Strasbourg), Hendrik Van Crombrugge (Anderlecht)

Defenders: Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur), Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur), Thomas Vermaelen (Vissel Kobe), Thomas Meunier (Paris St-Germain), Jason Denayer(Lyon), Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge)

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Nacer Chadli (Anderlecht), Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yifang), Youri Tielemans (Leicester City), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad), Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Dennis Praet (Leicester City), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Yari Verschaeren (Anderlecht)

Forwards: Dries Mertens (Napoli), Romelu Lukaku (Internazionale), Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace), Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea), Divock Origi (Liverpool), Benito Raman (Schalke 04), Leandro Trossard (Brighton & Hove Albion)