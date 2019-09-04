Greg Kiltie: Kilmarnock's Angelo Alessio did not give me 'a fair chance' before Dunfermline move

Greg Kiltie began the season with renewed optimism with Kilmarnock

Greg Kiltie believes he was not been "given a fair chance" by Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio and that the club's fans "would back me up on that".

The midfielder decided to join Dunfermline Athletic on loan for the season after being restricted to four substitute appearances under Alessio.

His comments come as Kirk Broadfoot said he joined St Mirren because he was unhappy at the Italian's methods.

"I've got a year left on my contract, so I need to play," Kiltie said.

"I can't be rotting away. I made that clear to the manager at Kilmarnock and I don't think I've been given a fair opportunity when I've done enough to justify that.

"I think the Kilmarnock fans would back me up on that, but it wasn't to be."

Kiltie, who made his debut for the Scottish Premiership club in 2013, ended last season on loan to Dunfermline's second-tier rivals, Greenock Morton.

However, having scored six goals in 14 appearances for the Cappielow club, Kiltie was not prepared to accept a return to reserve-team football.

"I felt like I was slipping back towards that," he said. "I couldn't have that at 22 years of age. I finished the season really well and I want to keep playing and help the team.

"I'm at Dunfermline for the season unless Kilmarnock decide otherwise. You never know what will happen. The situation could change at Kilmarnock, or at Dunfermline, so you stay open to things."