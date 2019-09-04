Fifa World Cup: Qatar 2022 emblem launched globally in Doha, London and New York

Qatar beat bids from the United States, Australia, South Korea and Japan to host the tournament

The emblem for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar has been unveiled in Doha and 27 other major cities around the world.

The design was inspired by Arab culture with the central theme based on a woollen shawl to reflect it being the first World Cup staged in the winter.

The emblem was also projected in London's Leicester Square, New York's Time Square and Gare du Nord in Paris.

The tournament will start on 21 November, with the final on 18 December - the national day of Qatar.

Qatar won the the right to host the 2022 World Cup in a 2010 vote.

Their bid beat rival bids from the United States, Australia, South Korea and Japan.

The emblem was projected on to a number of the country's most iconic buildings including the Souq Waqif market