Northern Ireland: Sykes and Lafferty called into squad for Luxembourg and Germany games

Former Glenavon man Mark Sykes could make his senior international debut for Northern Ireland

Mark Sykes and Kyle Lafferty have been called into the Northern Ireland squad for the matches against Luxembourg and Germany.

NI host Luxembourg in a friendly on Thursday at Windsor Park before taking on the Germans at the same venue in a crunch Euro 2020 qualifier on Monday.

Oxford United winger Sykes replaces Jordan Jones of Rangers, who has pulled out because of injury.

Sarpsborg striker Kyle Lafferty will bolster the attacking options.

Former Glenavon man Sykes has yet to make his senior international debut, but was previously called up to the squad in May.

He has been capped 11 times for the Northern Ireland Under-21 side, scoring twice.

Lafferty, 31, has scored 20 times in 73 appearances for the Green and White Army, with his last goal coming in 2016.

Liam Boyce has scored once in 19 appearances for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill has been hit by injuries in the build-up to the double-header. Striker Paul Smyth dropped out of the squad with a foot injury, while Hearts defender Michael Smith is also unavailable after picking up a hamstring problem.

Liam Boyce is being assessed by the medical team after picking up an injury while playing for Burton Albion.

Jones will sit out both games after leaving Ibrox on crutches following his reckless tackle in injury-time on Moritz Bauer during Rangers' Old Firm defeat to Celtic on Sunday.

The former Kilmarnock wide man was sent off for the challenge.

Northern Ireland

Goalkeepers: McGovern (Norwich City), Peacock-Farrell (Burnley), Carson (Motherwell)

Defenders: J Evans (Leicester City), Cathcart (Watford), McLaughlin (Sunderland), Lewis (Norwich City), Flanagan (Sunderland), Morris (Ross County)

Midfielders: Davis (Rangers), McGinn (Aberdeen), C Evans (Blackburn Rovers), Dallas (Leeds Utd), Ferguson (Millwall), McNair (Sunderland), Saville (Middlesbrough), Whyte (Cardiff City), Thompson (Blackpool), Donnelly (Motherwell), Sykes (Oxford United)

Strikers: Magennis (Hull City), Washington (Hearts), Boyce (Burton Albion), Lavery (Linfield), Lafferty (Sarpsborg)