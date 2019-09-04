Liam Donnelly: Midfielder ready to grab Northern Ireland chance 'with both hands'

Donnelly's sole senior Northern Ireland cap came in 2014

Free-scoring midfielder Liam Donnelly says he's determined to seize his opportunity with Northern Ireland after returning to the international set-up.

Donnelly earned a spot in the NI squad for the upcoming games with Luxembourg and Germany after scoring eight goals in as many games for Motherwell.

With his sole cap having come in 2014, he says now is the time to cement his place in Michael O'Neill's team.

"I want to grab the opportunity with both hands," said Donnelly.

"Everyone's in the same boat, but I'm going to try and take my chance if it comes.

Donnelly, who made a record 24 appearance for the Northern Ireland Under-21 side between 2012 and 2018, has been rewarded for his devastating club form ahead of the Luxembourg friendly and Euro 2020 qualifier against Germany.

Often deployed at centre-back, the 23-year-old has flourished after being transformed into an attack-minded midfielder by 'Well boss - and former Northern Ireland international - Stephen Robinson, netting four times each in the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish League Cup.

"He [Robinson] was a massive part in me signing for Motherwell," said the former Dungannon Swifts man.

Donnelly has netted eight times in as many games for Motherwell this season

"I wanted to put myself on a platform and showcase what I can do with the goal of trying to get back into this squad, so thankfully I've been doing that this season."

Donnelly admits he's 'buzzing' to be back in the international set-up after earning his only cap for the Green and White Army in the 2014 friendly defeat to Chile when he was a late substitute for Corry Evans.

"I'm delighted to be back," he added. "The manager has always given young lads a chance so as long as you're playing well you're going to be in his thoughts.

"He's put us in the squad so hopefully we can go out and deliver two good results. We're delighted with the results so far and we'll go into this week with no fear."

Lavery staying grounded after award-winning form

Meanwhile, Linfield striker Shayne Lavery says he is just happy to be back playing football after a difficult end to his spell at Everton.

The 20-year-old, who was promoted to the senior panel by O'Neill following Paul Smyth's injury, has enjoyed an excellent start to life at Windsor Park, scoring four times as the Blues narrowly missed out on Europa League qualification.

"I haven't played enough over the last few years," said Lavery, who on Wednesday was named the NIFWA Player of the Month for August.

"I have to thank David Healy and Linfield for giving me the opportunity."

Lavery's goalscoring form with Linfield earned him the NIFWA Player of the Month for August

Lavery admits he's been through a range of emotions over the last few weeks, but insists he remains grounded despite training with boyhood hero Jonny Evans.

"I'll always stay grounded - I'm not one to get big-headed, but it is surreal to train with Jonny.

"I used to watch him when I was younger as a Manchester United supporter. Training with these guys is great for my confidence."