Barry Ferguson's Kelty Hearts v Auchinleck Talbot on BBC Scotland

Barry Ferguson is in his second season as manager at New Central Park

Barry Ferguson's Kelty Hearts will host junior giants Auchinleck Talbot as BBC Scotland begins its live television coverage of this season's Scottish Cup.

Scottish Junior Cup and West Region Premiership holders Auchinleck travel to face their former junior opponents in the first round on Friday, 20 September (19:05 BST).

Former Rangers, Blackburn Rovers and Scotland midfielder Ferguson took charge at New Central Park in October and his side finished third in their debut season in the Lowland League.

Kelty had stepped up from junior to senior level a year earlier, winning the East of Scotland League to win promotion to the division that is now a feeder to the Scottish Professional Football League.

They currently sit second in the Lowland League after seven games, a point behind another former junior side, Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic, who themselves won the East of Scotland title in their debut season.

Tommy Sloan's Auchinleck caused one of the upsets of the competition last year, beating Ayr United 1-0 in the fourth round.

The Ayrshire side lie ninth in this season's West Region Premiership, 10 points behind leaders Kilwinning Rangers but with four games in hand after having only played three fixtures.

The other 17 Scottish Cup first-round ties are scheduled for Saturday 21 September.

Scottish Cup first-round draw

Broxburn Athletic v East Stirlingshire, Buckie Thistle v Civil Service Strollers, Caledonian Braves v Rothes, Cumbernauld Colts v Penicuik Athletic, Dalbeattie Star v Gala Fairydean Rovers, Edinburgh University v Lochee United, Forres Mechanics v Banks O'Dee, Fort William v Vale of Leithen, Fraserburgh v Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic, Gretna 2008 v Hill of Beath Hawthorne, Inverurie Loco Works v Wick Academy, Jeanfield Swifts or Linlithgow Rose v Huntly, Keith v University of Stirling, Kelty Hearts v Auchinleck Talbot, Nairn County v Clachnacuddin, Spartans v Deveronvale, Strathspey Thistle v Lossiemouth, Turriff United v Formartine United