Euro 2020: Switzerland still dangerous without Shaqiri - Coleman

Shane Duffy's late equaliser against Denmark maintained the Republic's unbeaten start in Group D

Seamus Coleman has warned that Switzerland still pose a threat despite the absence of Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri.

The Swiss travel to Dublin as the Republic of Ireland aim to build on an unbeaten start in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Shaqiri made himself unavailable for the game to focus on his club career.

"He's a dangerous player and one of those who can turn it on and score a goal before you know it," said Coleman.

Mick McCarthy's side top Group D after taking maximum points against Gibraltar and Georgia plus a draw against Denmark.

"Obviously it's a boost for us that he's not playing," Coleman added about Shaqiri.

"But a team of quality will have people to come in and replace him.

"I know it's boring, but we just need to concentrate on ourselves."

Coleman captained the Republic of Ireland at Euro 2016

Republic captain Coleman says that his side are aware they need to get points on the board if they are to make it to back-to-back European competitions.

"You have to take just one game at a time and thankfully so far we've got what we wanted in the group," added the Everton full-back.

"A point away to Denmark was good and now we go into tomorrow night's game wanting all three points and if we get that, we'll just look to the next game.

"It would be a great head start, but we know it's a tough group.

"But we're looking forward to tomorrow night and hopefully getting the three points."