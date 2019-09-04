Leon Britton: Swansea City legend is club's new sporting director

Trevor Birch (R) has worked closely with Leon Britton (L) since he was appointed Swansea City chairman in March

Leon Britton has been promoted to a new role as Swansea City's sporting director.

Club legend Britton was named football advisor to the Swansea board in May.

His new position will mean Britton, 36, is heavily involved in recruitment as well as all football strategy at senior and academy level.

"I have been extremely impressed with Leon's knowledge, intelligence and passion for the game and the club," said chairman Trevor Birch.

"Swansea City has already seen the benefits of his input with the footballing appointments we have made so far.

"Having been a player here for so long - and being respected so highly by the fans, staff and players - it made sense to get him involved, initially as an advisor.

"Since then he and I have worked really well together and he has struck up a great working relationship with (head coach) Steve (Cooper).

"Leon has demonstrated a great understanding of what we are trying to achieve here at Swansea City and this new role is recognition of that work and the experience and quality he can bring to the table, as we look to rebuild the football operation and bring the club back to its roots and the community."

Britton made more than 500 appearances for Swansea across 16 years as a player, representing the club in all four divisions.

After retiring in 2018, he spent a season as a club ambassador before being given more responsibility by Birch.

Leon Britton made his final appearance as a Swansea player in the club's last Premier League game, against Stoke in May 2018

Britton played a part in the appointment of Cooper - who has led Swansea on an unbeaten start in the Championship - and will now have a major say in all football operations at the Liberty Stadium.

"I am really pleased the club have put their faith in me and given me this role," Britton told BBC Sport Wales.

"I will be working closely with the chairman and (providing) that link between the board and the management.

"Then we have the recruitment. We have worked hard to get (head of recruitment) Andy Scott in and put a recruitment structure in place.

"I will be working closely with him on potential players coming in and going out, as well as players' contracts, the academy - there's a vast number of things this role will cover. I am hoping my experience of the club and of football will benefit the club."

Swansea are top of the second tier having taken 16 points from their first six games of the league season, while they have also reached round three of the Carabao Cup.

It has been a spectacular start for Cooper, who left his post as England Under-17 coach in June to succeed Graham Potter.

"If there were any question marks about Steve coming into the job, about him not working in senior football before, they have disappeared very quickly," Britton added.

"We always had that belief when we spoke to him that it would go well and so far, so good, but we all have our feet on the ground.

"We weren't a million miles off making the play-offs last year. We have started this year really strongly and hopefully we can keep that going."