Best Fifa Football Awards: Seven England players nominated for World11 team

Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan finished joint top-scorers at the World Cup in France with England's Ellen White on six goals

Seven of the England squad who reached the semi-finals of the World Cup are in the running to be named in the Fifa Fifpro Women's World11.

They are headed by Lyon defender Lucy Bronze, the recent winner of the Uefa Player of the Year award.

World champions USA have 14 of the 55 nominees, including captain Megan Rapinoe and striker Alex Morgan.

The team will be revealed at the Best Fifa Football Awards in Milan on 23 September.

More than 3,500 elite players around the world were asked to choose their best team by Fifpro, the players' union, based on performances between July 2018 and July 2019.

The final team will be made up of a goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfield players and three forwards.

Bronze, who was part of the last Fifpro team selected in 2017, is joined in the list by England captain Steph Houghton, Ellen White, joint top-scorer at the World Cup in France, Millie Bright, Alex Greenwood, Keira Walsh and Nikita Parris.

Bronze is also on the shortlist for the main award with Rapinoe and Morgan.

Women's Champions League winners Lyon have 14 players nominated, including Norwegian striker Ada Hegerberg, who scored a hat-trick in the final and is the 2019 BBC Women's Footballer of the Year.

There are nine players on the list who play in the Women's Super League, with the new season starting on Saturday.