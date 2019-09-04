Ben Pringle: Gillingham sign midfielder until end of the season

Ben Pringle ended last season on loan in League Two with Tranmere

League One side Gillingham have signed midfielder Ben Pringle on a deal until the end of the season.

Pringle, 31, who played under Gills boss Steve Evans at Rotherham, was a free agent after leaving Preston at the end of 2018-19.

Last season, he spent time on loan in League Two with Grimsby and Tranmere, helping the latter win promotion.

"It's always nice to work with someone again when you have had good times," Pringle told the club website.

Gillingham have an option in their favour to extend Pringle's deal by an extra year.

