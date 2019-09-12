Women's Champions League: Arsenal outclass Fiorentina 4-0 in Italy in last-32 first leg

Vivianne Miedema scored 22 goals and picked up 10 assists in 19 domestic appearances last season

Arsenal's star Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema returned from injury to inspire her side to a 4-0 win over Fiorentina in their Women's Champions League last-32 first-leg tie in Florence.

The 23-year-old, who missed Sunday's WSL win over West Ham with a hamstring injury, got a 17th-minute goal with a smart finish after great control.

She then set up captain Kim Little for the second goal 15 minutes later.

Miedema got a second and Lisa Evans was on target early in the second half.

The Dutch forward was substituted with just over half-an-hour to go, but not before she had pounced on a defensive error to calmly slot past the home goalkeeper for the third.

Evans' left-footed volley from close range came from a Beth Mead cross from the byeline, which was flicked up by a defender's head, as she completed the scoring before the hour mark.

The English champions could have had more - Little had a first-half goal ruled out for offside, as did Danielle van de Donk after the break, while substitute Jordan Nobbs missed a gaping goal with a late header.

The Italian hosts, who finished second in Serie A last season, rarely threatened.

Captain Tatiana Bonetti hit the side-netting with their best effort during a rare purple patch midway through the first half while Ilaria Mauro a header easily saved by Manuela Zinsberger in the last minute.