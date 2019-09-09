England U21 v Kosovo U21
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|R. of Ireland U21
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|6
|2
|Iceland U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Italy U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Sweden U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Armenia U21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|6
|Luxembourg U21
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|-6
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Georgia U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Liechtenstein U21
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|3
|3
|Azerbaijan U21
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|4
|France U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Switzerland U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Slovakia U21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kosovo U21
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|1
|6
|6
|2
|Austria U21
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4
|3
|Turkey U21
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|9
|-2
|4
|4
|England U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|5
|Albania U21
|4
|0
|3
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|3
|6
|Andorra U21
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|9
|-6
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Czech Rep U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Greece U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|3
|3
|Scotland U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4
|Lithuania U21
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|5
|Croatia U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|San Marino U21
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|10
|-10
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bulgaria U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Poland U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Russia U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Latvia U21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|5
|Serbia U21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|6
|Estonia U21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kazakhstan U21
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|6
|2
|Montenegro U21
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Spain U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Israel U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|North Macedonia U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Faroe Islands U21
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Norway U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Belarus U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|0
|10
|3
|3
|Portugal U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|4
|Cyprus U21
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|5
|Netherlands U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Gibraltar U21
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|15
|-15
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Finland U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Malta U21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Northern Ireland U21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Denmark U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Romania U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Ukraine U21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bosnia and Herzegovina U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Wales U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Germany U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Belgium U21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|5
|Moldova U21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0