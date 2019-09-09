Euro U21 Qualifying
England U2119:45Kosovo U21
Venue: KCOM Stadium

England U21 v Kosovo U21

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 9th September 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland U2122004046
2Iceland U2111003033
3Italy U2100000000
4Sweden U2100000000
5Armenia U21100101-10
6Luxembourg U21200206-60

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia U2111004043
2Liechtenstein U21210114-33
3Azerbaijan U2121012203
4France U2100000000
5Switzerland U2100000000
6Slovakia U21100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo U2122007166
2Austria U2121103124
3Turkey U21411279-24
4England U2111003213
5Albania U21403156-13
6Andorra U21301239-61

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep U2111002023
2Greece U2111005053
3Scotland U2111002023
4Lithuania U2121013213
5Croatia U2100000000
6San Marino U213003010-100

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria U2111004043
2Poland U2111001013
3Russia U2111001013
4Latvia U21100101-10
5Serbia U21100101-10
6Estonia U21100104-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan U2132015326
2Montenegro U2121014223
3Spain U2111001013
4Israel U2100000000
5North Macedonia U2100000000
6Faroe Islands U21200216-50

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway U2111002113
2Belarus U211100100103
3Portugal U2111004043
4Cyprus U2121012203
5Netherlands U2100000000
6Gibraltar U213003015-150

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland U2111002023
2Malta U2110100001
3Northern Ireland U2110100001
4Denmark U2100000000
5Romania U2100000000
6Ukraine U21100102-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bosnia and Herzegovina U2111004043
2Wales U2111001013
3Germany U2100000000
4Belgium U21100101-10
5Moldova U21100104-40
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

