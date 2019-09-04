Karima Benameur: Manchester City Women sign Paris FC goalkeeper

Karima Benameur has won five caps for France

Manchester City Women have signed France international goalkeeper Karima Benameur from Paris FC on a one-year deal.

The 30-year-old has spent her whole career to date in her homeland and has five caps for her country.

"When my agent told me I was going to sign for City, I was very happy," she told the club website.

"I hope to get more and more trophies. I want to help this team win everything and I'll give my best each game."

