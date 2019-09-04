Bury FC: Mental health support offered to club's suffering fans

Bury North MP James Frith addressed fans who turned up at Gigg Lane last Saturday following the club's expulsion from the EFL

Bury FC fans struggling with the demise of the club are being offered mental health support sessions on the NHS.

A mental health service run by the Pennine Care NHS Trust wants to help supporters with "emotional distress or upset" following the club's expulsion from the English Football League.

Bury played "a big role in many people's lives", said Bury Healthy Minds service manager Liz Woodings.

"Strong emotional reactions are completely understandable," she added.

"It's normal to feel very upset in circumstances like this because it's such a big loss to our local community and identity.

"It's important to take the time to look after yourself when you're feeling down or struggling with feelings of grief or loss."

The wellbeing sessions take place in Bury Town Hall on Friday, 6 September.

Bury were expelled from the EFL on 27 August after a failed takeover bid by C&N Sporting Risk.

The EFL has said it will discuss the club's future with its member clubs following some calls to reinstate the Shakers in League Two next season.