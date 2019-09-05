Scottish Gossip: Scott Brown, Robert Snodgrass, Rangers, Celtic, Scotland, St Johnstone, Hibs, Kilmarnock

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers have apologised to Celtic captain Scott Brown after he was the target of sickening abuse over the death of his sister from a fan outside Ibrox. (Daily Record)

Rangers full-back Jon Flanagan has had his second hernia operation of the summer following Sunday's Old Firm defeat and is set for a period on the sidelines. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Robert Snodgrass says he was "mentally scarred" by his treatment under previous Scotland manager Alex McLeish, having answered call-ups after personal tragedy only to be overlooked for selection. (Times)

Celtic defender Christopher Jullien says Alfredo Morelos' attempts to drag him into a battle by stamping on his foot only inspired him to fight even harder at Ibrox and ensure Rangers wouldn't get through him or his team in the Old Firm derby. (Daily Record)

St Johnstone winger Matty Kennedy is to switch allegiance to Northern Ireland after representing Scotland at every age group. (Sun)

Celtic winger Mikey Johnston has withdrawn from the Scotland Under 21 squad after picking up an injury during last Sunday's win over Rangers. (Daily Record)

Rangers winger Jordan Jones has not suffered knee ligament damage after his terrible red-card challenge on Celtic's Moritz Bauer. (Daily Express)

Jason Naismith has joked that receiving a seal of approval from friend John McGinn has piled on the pressure after his deadline day arrival at Hibernian. (Herald)

Midfielder Ross McCrorie says he had to be selfish and leave Rangers in search of more game time on loan at Portsmouth after chat with Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard. (Sun)

West Ham forward Robert Snodgrass backs Scottish FA head of performance Graeme Jones as 'one of the best things that's happened' to the Scotland team. (Telegraph)

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara admits his form has dropped after he was hooked at half time during the Old Firm derby defeat to Celtic. (Herald)

Valencia winger Denis Cheryshev insists if Russia play to their strengths they will have too much quality for Scotland tomorrow at Hampden. (Daily Express, print edition)

Hibs full-back Tom James is in line to return to action soon after the international break after suffering an ankle injury on the opening weekend of the Premiership. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Graeme Mathie, currently head of player identification and recruitment at Hibs, is the front-runner to become the new head of football operations at Kilmarnock. (Daily Express, print edition)

Prospective Falkirk buyer Mark Campbell insists his bid for the League One club remains on track despite attempts to destroy his credibility. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Dundee United full-back Jamie Robson has signed a new three-year contract at Tannadice. (Sun, print edition)