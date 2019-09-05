Roy Keane on his feud with Republic of Ireland trio

Jonathan Walters (left) and Roy Keane in happier times

Roy Keane has re-opened his feud with former Republic of Ireland international Jonathan Walters.

Former Irish skipper Keane was Martin O'Neill's assistant manager for five years with the national team.

Keane fell out with Walters and Harry Arter over their managed training regimes in a spat which was later detailed by defender Stephen Ward in a leaked Whatsapp audio message.

"He talks a good game. Imagine if he'd won a trophy," Keane said of Walters.

At an 'Off the Ball' show in Dublin, the 48-year-old former Manchester United added: "He goes on the TV about how he was harshly treated by me. He's crying on the TV about his family situation.

"Maybe he should lie low for a while. Have a look at his medals? That wouldn't take long."

Ex-Stoke striker Walters, who won more than 50 caps, recently claimed their feud began when they were both at Ipswich over transfer interest.

Keane also criticised Arter and Ward.

"Harry Arter went to Cardiff on loan, they got relegated. Wardy can't get in the Stoke team at the moment and they're down at the bottom of the league," he said.

Asked about his perceived confrontational style of man-management, Keane said: "Sometimes you're trying to motivate players. Did I get it drastically wrong with the situation at Sunderland? At Ipswich? Maybe they [players] got it wrong. Maybe they over-reacted.

"Brian Clough [his manager at Nottingham Forest] - you're on about motivation - he punched me one time. He was upset and it was heated, I remember thinking, 'you're still a brilliant manager'.

"I came in the next day and trained. I didn't text somebody in the media or go on Whatsapp."