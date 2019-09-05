Africa's road to 2022 World Cup in Qatar underway

Five African nations will qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

French coach Julien Mette led Djibouti to a surprise 2-1 win over eSwatini on Wednesday as African qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar kicked off.

Mahdi Mahabeh put the tiny Horn of Africa nation ahead in the final minute of the first half off a retaken penalty at a small, packed stadium in Djibouti City.

Siboniso Mamba levelled on 56 minutes for eSwatini, who thrashed Djibouti 6-0 at the same stage of 2016 World Cup qualifying when the country was known as Swaziland.

The Shoremen of the Red Sea grabbed their winner in the 74th minute when a saved penalty ran loose and substitute Abdi Hamza fired home.

The teams meet again Tuesday in Manzini and the aggregate winners will join 39 other countries in a 10-group second round, starting next March.

Djibouti are ranked 195 of 211 football nations with only Somalia and Eritrea lower in Africa.

Before Wednesday's win Djibouti had won one and drawn one of 13 World Cup qualifiers, and the 11 losses included conceding nine goals in the DR Congo and eight in Malawi.

When he was appointed Mette was told by the national football federation boss to bring "dignity" to the national team.

Liberia were the only other team to win at home in eight first leg ties played on Wednesday with a further six fixtures scheduled between Thursday and Saturday.

Under new English coach Paul Butler Liberia earned a 3-1 win over over neighbours Sierra Leone in Monrovia.

The hosts took the lead through the first of two disputed penalties converted by Terrence Tisdell before Sierra Leone equalised through Kwame Quee.

A second spot kick from Mohammed Sangare and a late goal from Sam Johnson sealed the 3-1 win for the Lone Stars.

Away wins and draws

Mozambique are looking to qualify for the World Cup for the first time (Photo John Lam)

Mozambique were one of three teams to win away from home as they edged Mauritius 1-0.

Telinho scored the only goal of the game after just nine minutes with a low right-foot shot from outside the box that left Mauritius goalkeeper Kevin Jean Louis motionless.

"We started well and our team was concentrated and our players reacted very well against a team which have individual values," Mozambique coach Luis Goncalves told BBC Sport after the match.

"We had some luck in some situations but the most important is that we played like a team.

"We know the return leg will not be easy but we will play home and this is an advantage".

Despite the loss Mauritius head coach Akbar Patel is confident his team can go through.

"There was two games in this match; the first half where we made a defensive error to concede the goal and the second where we were sharp in front especially when we played with two centre forwards", Patel told BBC Sport.

"We will continue to work on that and we are confident we can still do something for the qualification in Maputo".

The return leg is scheduled on Tuesday in Mozambique.

A late penalty from centre back Nanu gave Guinea-Bissau a 1-0 win at Sao Tome e Principe.

All three goals in Namibia's 2-1 win in Eritrea came in the second-half.

Peter Shalulile gave Namibia the lead five minutes after half-time with Esey Tesfay own goal doubling their lead just eight minutes later.

Eritrea's goal was scored by Ali Sulieman on 65 minutes.

Wednesday's other three first leg ties all finished in draws.

There were two late goals in a 1-1 draw between Burundi and Tanzania, who both played at the recent Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

Hosts Burundi took the lead in the 81st minute through Cedric Amissi only for Saimon Msuva to grab an equaliser four minutes later.

It was also 1-1 as Equatorial Guinea took on South Sudan, in a match played in the Sudanese capital Khartoum as South Sudan's stadium is being rebuilt.

Luis Meseguer scored for Equatorial Guinea on 35 minutes with a shot from the edge of the area, South Sudan's lifeline was gifted to them with an own goal from Niko Kata.

Lesotho earned a goalless draw in Ethiopia.