Dungannon Swifts: Seanan Clucas is key to Swifts' form - McAree

Seanan Clucas came through the ranks at Dungannon as a youth player before rejoining the Swifts in 2016

Joe McAree believes Seanan Clucas is a major factor behind Dungannon Swifts' form at the start of the Irish Premiership season.

Former boss McAree feels a change in attitude from Clucas has helped the Swifts move up to third in the table.

The Dungannon captain spent six years in England before moving back to Northern Ireland in 2014.

"When a lot of players come back they think it's going to be easy," said McAree.

Clucas was scouted by Preston North End after coming through the youth system at Stangmore Park but returned home after full-time football didn't work out.

Spells with Linfield and Derry City followed for the 26-year-old, before signing for his home-town club after taking a break from the game.

Clucas spent six months with Linfield after returning from England

Speaking on the Irish League Behaviour podcast, Clucas believes that the Irish Premiership doesn't get enough respect from players who travel from across the water.

"I think players come over from England and think they are going to stroll it but the league is so competitive and the standard goes up every year," said the midfielder.

McAree says that he has seen a visible change in Clucas, which in turn has helped an upturn in form for the County Tyrone outfit.

"You can sign for the biggest club like Linfield but you quickly get caught out that you aren't as dedicated as you need to be," said McAree.

McAree, whose son Rodney also managed the Swifts, has been involved with Dungannon since 1972 and was awarded an MBE for services to sport and to the community

"I've seen a big change in Seanan this year. He's been with us from the age of six but he's made a real difference."

Clucas agrees with McAree, who has been with the Swifts since 1972, and believes manager Kris Lindsay deserves credit for a change in approach.

"Kris said about setting a goal this season about what you want to achieve," said Clucas, "I set myself two targets of 10 plus goals and no red cards.

"It's going okay so far, but I am one yellow card away from suspension," he joked.

I just needed a break

"When I came back home I felt like I wasn't enjoying football like I was before I got my move to England," added Clucas,

"So I went to Australia but I had no routine there, which is what I missed from full-time football.

"I was waking up whenever and had jobs here and there, plus I was out partying every weekend.

"I'd told my dad that I needed to come home because I missed having a routine.

"I actually signed with a team over there but a week later I rung them up and said it's not for me.

Kris Lindsay has impressed since taking his first managerial job at Stangmore Park in September 2018

"I'd done one training session and then had a change of heart because I wasn't enjoying it. I just felt like I needed that break from it all.

"I looked at myself before I went to England and I look at my performances since I've come back.

"I feel now when you have a Tuesday match you can't afford to go out drinking on a Saturday night and get away with it.

"My approach has changed because the competition in the league is so high now you just can't get away with that."

Listen to the Irish League Behaviour podcast with Joel Taggart, Liam Beckett, Michael Carvill, Seanan Clucas, Kris Lindsay and Joe McAree.