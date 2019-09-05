Alex Samuel: Wycombe Wanderers striker extends deal until 2022

Alex Samuel's only goal this season has come in the EFL Cup

Wycombe Wanderers striker Alex Samuel has signed a new three-year contract.

The 23-year-old Welshman joined the Chairboys in August 2018, scoring six goals in 36 appearances as they avoided relegation from League One.

Samuel started his career with Swansea, spending a season with Stevenage before being signed by Gareth Ainsworth.

"He's a perfect fit for Wycombe with the way he performs on the pitch, and carries himself as an outstanding professional," Ainsworth said.