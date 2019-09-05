First Half ends, Armenia 1, Italy 1.
Armenia v Italy
Line-ups
Armenia
- 16Hayrapetyan
- 19Hambardzumyan
- 3Haroyan
- 2Calisir
- 13Hovhannisyan
- 5Grigoryan
- 6Mkrtchyan
- 11Barseghyan
- 18Mkhitaryan
- 10GhazaryanBooked at 26mins
- 20KarapetianBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 1Beglaryan
- 4Voskanyan
- 7Avetisyan
- 8Vardanyan
- 9Babayan
- 12Aivazov
- 14Hovhannisyan
- 15Ishkhanyan
- 17Yedigaryan
- 21Hovsepyan
- 22Adamyan
- 23Miranyan
Italy
- 21Donnarumma
- 16Florenzi
- 19Bonucci
- 13Romagnoli
- 4Emerson
- 18Barella
- 8Jorginho
- 6VerrattiBooked at 26mins
- 14Chiesa
- 9Belotti
- 10Bernardeschi
Substitutes
- 1Sirigu
- 2Tonali
- 3Acerbi
- 5Izzo
- 7Pellegrini
- 11Pellegrini
- 12Sensi
- 15Lasagna
- 17Immobile
- 20Gollini
- 22El Shaarawy
- 23Mancini
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Andrea Belotti (Italy) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Federico Chiesa.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Aleksandre Karapetian (Armenia) for a bad foul.
Jorginho (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleksandre Karapetian (Armenia).
Foul by Federico Bernardeschi (Italy).
Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Andrea Belotti (Italy) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolò Barella with a through ball.
Offside, Italy. Jorginho tries a through ball, but Andrea Belotti is caught offside.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Varazdat Haroyan.
Andrea Belotti (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Varazdat Haroyan (Armenia).
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Kamo Hovhannisyan.
Nicolò Barella (Italy) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Armenia).
Corner, Italy. Conceded by André Calisir.
Attempt missed. Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Marco Verratti (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia).
Federico Bernardeschi (Italy) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the right side of the box.
Goal!
Goal! Armenia 1, Italy 1. Andrea Belotti (Italy) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Emerson with a cross.
Booking
Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Aleksandre Karapetian (Armenia) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Marco Verratti (Italy) is shown the yellow card.
Marco Verratti (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aleksandre Karapetian (Armenia).
Federico Chiesa (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Artak G. Grigoryan (Armenia).
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Aram Hayrapetyan.
Attempt saved. Federico Bernardeschi (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Federico Chiesa with a cross.
Attempt saved. Federico Chiesa (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Leonardo Bonucci (Italy) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jorginho with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by André Calisir.
Foul by Federico Chiesa (Italy).
Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Alessio Romagnoli (Italy) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Verratti with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Leonardo Bonucci (Italy) with an attempt from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Verratti with a cross.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by André Calisir.
Jorginho (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleksandre Karapetian (Armenia).