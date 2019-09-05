European Championship Qualifying - Group J
Armenia1Italy1

Armenia v Italy

Line-ups

Armenia

  • 16Hayrapetyan
  • 19Hambardzumyan
  • 3Haroyan
  • 2Calisir
  • 13Hovhannisyan
  • 5Grigoryan
  • 6Mkrtchyan
  • 11Barseghyan
  • 18Mkhitaryan
  • 10GhazaryanBooked at 26mins
  • 20KarapetianBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 1Beglaryan
  • 4Voskanyan
  • 7Avetisyan
  • 8Vardanyan
  • 9Babayan
  • 12Aivazov
  • 14Hovhannisyan
  • 15Ishkhanyan
  • 17Yedigaryan
  • 21Hovsepyan
  • 22Adamyan
  • 23Miranyan

Italy

  • 21Donnarumma
  • 16Florenzi
  • 19Bonucci
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 4Emerson
  • 18Barella
  • 8Jorginho
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 26mins
  • 14Chiesa
  • 9Belotti
  • 10Bernardeschi

Substitutes

  • 1Sirigu
  • 2Tonali
  • 3Acerbi
  • 5Izzo
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 11Pellegrini
  • 12Sensi
  • 15Lasagna
  • 17Immobile
  • 20Gollini
  • 22El Shaarawy
  • 23Mancini
Referee:
Daniel Siebert

Match Stats

Home TeamArmeniaAway TeamItaly
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home5
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home7
Away3

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Armenia 1, Italy 1.

Attempt missed. Andrea Belotti (Italy) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Federico Chiesa.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Aleksandre Karapetian (Armenia) for a bad foul.

Jorginho (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aleksandre Karapetian (Armenia).

Foul by Federico Bernardeschi (Italy).

Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Andrea Belotti (Italy) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolò Barella with a through ball.

Offside, Italy. Jorginho tries a through ball, but Andrea Belotti is caught offside.

Corner, Italy. Conceded by Varazdat Haroyan.

Andrea Belotti (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Varazdat Haroyan (Armenia).

Corner, Italy. Conceded by Kamo Hovhannisyan.

Nicolò Barella (Italy) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Armenia).

Corner, Italy. Conceded by André Calisir.

Attempt missed. Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Marco Verratti (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia).

Federico Bernardeschi (Italy) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the right side of the box.

Goal!

Goal! Armenia 1, Italy 1. Andrea Belotti (Italy) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Emerson with a cross.

Booking

Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Aleksandre Karapetian (Armenia) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Marco Verratti (Italy) is shown the yellow card.

Marco Verratti (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Aleksandre Karapetian (Armenia).

Federico Chiesa (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Artak G. Grigoryan (Armenia).

Corner, Italy. Conceded by Aram Hayrapetyan.

Attempt saved. Federico Bernardeschi (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Federico Chiesa with a cross.

Attempt saved. Federico Chiesa (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Leonardo Bonucci (Italy) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jorginho with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Italy. Conceded by André Calisir.

Foul by Federico Chiesa (Italy).

Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Alessio Romagnoli (Italy) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Verratti with a cross following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Leonardo Bonucci (Italy) with an attempt from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Verratti with a cross.

Corner, Italy. Conceded by André Calisir.

Jorginho (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aleksandre Karapetian (Armenia).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 5th September 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England220010196
2Czech Rep320156-16
3Kosovo31205415
4Montenegro4022310-72
5Bulgaria402257-22

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine431081710
2Luxembourg411245-14
3Serbia311157-24
4Portugal20201102
5Lithuania301237-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland440072512
2Germany3300132119
3Netherlands21016333
4Belarus400419-80
5Estonia3003112-110

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland431051410
2Denmark31209545
3Switzerland21105324
4Georgia410348-43
5Gibraltar300306-60

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary43016429
2Slovakia32017256
3Croatia32015416
4Wales310223-13
5Azerbaijan3003310-70

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain4400112912
2Sweden42118717
3Romania421111567
4Norway41218715
5Malta4103210-83
6Faroe Islands4004312-90

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland440080812
2Israel42118717
3Austria42027616
4Slovenia41217345
5North Macedonia411257-24
6Latvia4004113-120

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France430112399
2Turkey43019279
3Iceland43015509
4Albania42025326
5Moldova4103210-83
6Andorra4004010-100

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium44001111012
2Russia4301153129
3Kazakhstan42027706
4Scotland420247-36
5Cyprus41036513
6San Marino4004020-200

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy54101421213
2Finland43016249
3Armenia52128717
4Greece411268-24
5Bos-Herze411257-24
6Liechtenstein4004013-130
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories