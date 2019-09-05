Women's Super League 2019-20: How to follow the WSL on BBC Sport

Arsenal won the Women's Super League title last season

After the drama of the World Cup, the 2019-20 Women's Super League campaign begins on Saturday, with 12 full-time teams competing in England's top tier.

This season you can watch one live game on BBC Sport from every round of matches, starting with Chelsea and Tottenham's meeting at Stamford Bridge on Sunday [12:30 BST].

That match - which is expected to attract a new record crowd for a WSL match - will be live on the BBC iPlayer, the Red Button and online.

Highlights of each round will follow with the Women's Football Show on Sunday nights, while highlights from every WSL match will be available on the BBC Sport website and app.

The BBC will also broadcast selected live radio commentaries throughout the season, as well as live text coverage online.

Now in its seventh season, Sunday's Women's Football Show will be available to watch at the earlier time of 19:00 BST on BBC Four and the BBC iPlayer initially, followed by a second broadcast live on BBC One, usually immediately following Match of the Day 2.

Football Focus on BBC One will come live from the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, 7 September [12:00], shortly before Manchester City host newly-promoted Manchester United there on the opening day.

