Niall Quinn: Linfield midfielder on Europa League heartache, Shayne Lavery and catching Crusaders

Niall Quinn says he isn't concerned at Linfield having to play catch-up in their title defence

Linfield wide man Niall Quinn says the club will come back stronger after falling agonisingly short in their bid for Europa League qualification.

The Blues drew their play-off 4-4 on aggregate with Qarabag, but were eliminated on the away goals rule.

Quinn admits the manner of their exit left the players were 'devastated', but believes the experience will help them ahead of future European adventures.

"We put so much effort into those ties," said the versatile midfielder.

"It would have been nice to get to the group stages, but unfortunately we didn't have the quality to make it there, but the boys have held their heads high because getting to that stage was a real feat for us."

Quinn, who started both legs against the Azerbaijan champions, said Linfield were shell-shocked by Qarabag's fast start in Baku.

After the Blues' 3-2 win at Windsor Park, Jaime Romero's sixth-minute strike left David Healy's side with an uphill task. Although the Irish Premiership champions settled into the game, Abdellah Zoubir's late strike killed the tie, with Shayne Lavery netting a stoppage-time consolation for the Belfast side.

"The first five or six minutes in Baku were chaotic," said Quinn, who said the Qarabag tie was second only in his career to facing Celtic - the club he supported as a boy - in the Champions League.

"I think we eventually settled down and started executing our game-plan. We knew when the time came to get forward we needed to make the most of it.

Niall Quinn and Shayne Lavery celebrate during Linfield's 3-2 win over Qarabag at Windsor Park

"We carved out a few chances and were unlucky not to get more than one, but their second goal killed us."

Quinn believes Linfield's European odyssey - which also took them to Denmark, the Faroe Islands and Montenegro - will ultimately benefit them in the years ahead, pointing to the encouraging strides made by fellow Irish League clubs this summer.

"I think we can mix it with the big boys in Europe. I think the boys have shown we have real quality.

"It gives the other teams in the Irish League belief, too, because Crusaders, Cliftonville and Ballymena United all won ties in Europe this year. It stands us in good stead for the coming years."

Quinn confident of catching Crusaders

Linfield's European commitments has left them playing catch-up early on in their title defence, with pacesetters Crusaders 10 points clear having played three games more.

However, Quinn insists he isn't concerned with the prospect of trying to stay in the Crues' rear-view mirror given the Blues' squad, which has been strengthened significantly by the summer signings of Rohan Ferguson, Bastien Hery, Matthew Shevlin and Lavery, who Quinn says has been a 'breath of fresh air' since his arrival from Everton.

Quinn played a major role in Linfield's triumphant Irish Premiership campaign last season

"Personally, I'm not feeling any extra pressure," the 26-year-old said. "Playing for Linfield always brings pressure - we're expected to win every game.

"We had a disappointing result against Coleraine. We were suffering a hangover from Europe. We started slowly and conceded in the first minute and it set the tone for the day."

The Glengormley man, who has made well over 200 appearances since making his Blues debut in 2012, believes a typically intense Belfast derby with Cliftonville at Solitude is the perfect way to dive back into Irish Premiership action.

"We're looking to get that result out of our system when we face Cliftonville," he said.

"I don't think there could have been a better game for us after Qarabag.

"Cliftonville is always a tough game - the crowd are always on your back. They're always well up for it. Now's the time for us to go and really kick-start our league season."