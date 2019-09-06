Irish Premiership: 'They don't come any tougher' - Cliftonville boss McLaughlin

Cliftonville's Chris Curran and Linfield's Jimmy Callacher will be in opposition at Solitude on Saturday

Irish Premiership Date: Saturday, 7 September Kick-offs: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on Sportsound on BBC Radio Ulster. Live text commentary, in-game goals and highlights on the BBC Sport website

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin says any Irish Premiership team hoping to take points off defending champions Linfield this season will "have to be at the top of their game".

The two teams meet in the league at Solitude on Saturday.

"They don't come any tougher. They are the champions and rightly so. They are the best team in the division, there's no doubt about that," said McLaughlin.

"It's going to be a real battle and we have to play to our maximum."

"Linfield have been superb throughout the summer, carrying the flag for the Irish League. They have done themselves and the league proud," continued McLaughlin.

Ninth-placed Linfield have three games in hand over their second-placed opponents and most other teams in the top flight because of their run to the play-off stage of the Europa League.

The Blues beat Institute on the opening day but lost at home to Coleraine in their second fixture of the campaign.

Unbeaten league leaders Crusaders travel to face one-from-bottom Institute.

"Institute played quality football last season and we will look forward to going there," said Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter.

"They have had a little bit of upheaval in the dressing room with players leaving and a new management structure in there but we expect a difficult game."

"There's nothing breeds confidence like winning and we're just chalking them off at the minute," added midfielder Philip Lowry after his double in last week's 3-0 victory over Dungannon Swifts.

Elsewhere Glentoran will aim to make it three Premiership wins in a row when they take on Larne in a keenly anticipated clash at the Oval, while Ballymena United entertain bottom side Warrenpoint Town, who have yet to register a point.

Coleraine, who like Crusaders have yet to taste defeat this term, face a potentially tough test against Dungannon Swifts at Ballycastle Road.