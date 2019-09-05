Friday gossip column: Dybala, Eriksen, De Gea, Giroud, Bale, Van Dijk

Tottenham will again be offered the chance to sign £65m-rated Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, 25, when the transfer window reopens in January after failing to seal a deal in the summer. (Star)

Atletico Madrid are poised to move for Tottenham and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, in January. (Express)

Juventus are interested in Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, 28, centre-half Eric Bailly, 25, and midfielder Nemanja Matic, 31, and could bid for the players next summer. (Gazzetta Dello Sport, via Team Talk)

Paris St-Germain defender Thomas Meunier, 27, has refused to rule out a January transfer. He is out of contract next summer and has been linked to Manchester United and Arsenal. (RTBF, via Mirror)

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, 32, has opened the door for a potential move to Major League Soccer in the United States after falling down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge. (Mail)

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is delighted with forward Gareth Bale's change of attitude and believes the 30-year-old Wales international could, along with Eden Hazard, become a key part of his new Real Madrid project. (ESPN)

Bale says he expects "plenty more turbulence" before there is a "conclusion" on his future at Real Madrid. (Sky Sports)

Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho refused to sign defender Virgil van Dijk in January 2018, before he joined Liverpool. (Independent, via Liverpool Echo)

Tottenham's summer attempt to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 24, failed because of the "difficult" structure of the offer, says Sporting president Frederico Varandas. Spurs were willing to pay £40m up front, with another £18m if they had won the Premier League and Champions League. (Evening Standard)

Manchester United sent scouts to watch defender Ruben Dias, 22, during his side Benfica's 4-0 win over Braga last weekend. The Portugal international is also wanted by Wolves. (Birmingham Mail)

Liverpool are among the clubs scouting 20-year-old Villarreal and Nigeria winger Samuel Chukwueze. (Goal)

Inter Milan inquired about Borussia Dortmund's Germany midfielder Mario Gotze in August and could move for the 27-year-old in January. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Derby defender Krystian Bielik, 21, says AC Milan wanted to sign him before he moved from Arsenal to the Rams in the summer. (Derby Telegraph)