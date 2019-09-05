Michael Hector: Chelsea defender to join Fulham in January

Michael Hector scored two goals in 39 appearances while on loan at Sheffield Wednesday last season

Fulham have agreed a deal to sign Chelsea defender Michael Hector in January 2020 for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old has not made a senior appearance for the Blues since joining the Premier League club from Reading in September 2015.

He has subsequently spent time back on loan with the Royals and has had stints with German side Eintracht Frankfurt, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday.

Hector has signed a contract with the Whites until the summer of 2022.

The west London club have the option to extend the Jamaica international's stay at Craven Cottage by a further 12 months.

Hector will begin training with Fulham immediately ahead of his move.

"Although Michael can't officially join until January, what's important is he's now a member of Fulham," vice chairman and director of football operations Tony Khan told the club website.

"Michael will help us challenge for promotion and make us better in the second half of the season at a time when depth, experience and quality will be at a premium in the Championship."

