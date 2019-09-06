England: What are the key issues facing Gareth Southgate?

Leicester City's James Maddison will be hoping to get his chance after a superb start to the season

England return to Euro 2020 qualifying duty with a home double header against Bulgaria at Wembley on Saturday and Kosovo at St Mary's in Southampton on Tuesday - two fixtures that should not present huge obstacles on the road to next summer's showpiece.

Gareth Southgate's side still, however, face serious questions after falling short once more against the Netherlands in the semi-final of the inaugural Uefa Nations League - so what key issues will be on the agenda over this next international period?

Can Maddison emerge as England's creator?

England's failings, both when they lost to Croatia in the 2018 World Cup semi-final in Moscow and to the Netherlands in the Nations League at the same stage, were an inability to manipulate possession, create from midfield and dictate the terms and tempo of a game.

Croatia's Luka Modric and the Netherlands' Frenkie de Jong, in performing that role, exposed a serious flaw in England's make-up that is yet to be cured.

Southgate still lacks that player but at least now there are signs that a group is emerging who might be able to fill that position.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and West Ham United's Declan Rice are the midfield anchor men in this squad, while Tottenham's Harry Winks is an increasingly mature figure. But this round of matches surely offers a chance for Leicester City's James Maddison and Chelsea youngster Mason Mount to stake their claims.

Maddison and Mount both played in the England Under-21s' ill-fated European Championship campaign in Italy in June - but have shown enough this season to fully deserve their elevation to the senior squad.

Chelsea's Ross Barkley is also in the frame but 22-year-old Maddison is now a prime contender for the creative role after an outstanding start to the season at Leicester City.

Maddison has looked a goal threat and a provider of chances, classy and capable of delivering a supply line for Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling.

In four league games this season, Maddison has created two goals, although he has yet to hit the target, while Mount has scored two but has yet to create a goal. They will put pressure on Barkley, who has no goals or assists.

And there is a pattern to Maddison's creation. He set up the most chances in the Premier League last season, 100, although he only ranked joint 16th for assists with seven.

This marks him down as someone who should get his full debut very soon.

Premier League most assists 2018-19 Player Expected assists Assists Ryan Fraser 10.21 14 Eden Hazard 10.00 15 James Maddison 8.67 7 David Silva 8.57 8 Mohamed Salah 8.40 8 Raheem Sterling 8.35 10 Christian Eriksen 7.67 12 Bernardo Silva 7.47 7 Felipe Anderson 7.35 4 Leroy Sane 7.15 10

Southgate's right-back conundrum

Kyle Walker was left out of this squad and then not called upon when Aaron Wan-Bissaka withdrew

England are well blessed at right-back, even though Southgate surprisingly excluded long-time first choice Kyle Walker, while Manchester United's new boy Aaron Wan-Bissaka is injured.

The choice for the manager is between Liverpool youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier, a hero of the 2018 World Cup now under the expert defensive tutelage of Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid.

The decision to drop Walker, although surely he will return, was another sign of Southgate's quiet ruthlessness and who he picks against Bulgaria will provide a clear signpost to the future.

Trippier, at 28, is vastly more experienced than Alexander-Arnold, who is not 21 until next month, but there is no doubt who has been the better player over the past 12 months and surely it is now time for the young Merseysider to be given his chance.

League data (since Aug 2018) Aaron Wan-Bissaka Kyle Walker Trent Alexander-Arnold Games played 39 37 33 Games started 39 34 31 Goals 0 1 1 Assists 3 2 14 Chances created 17 28 62 Crosses (from open play) 69 61 157 Crossing accuracy (from open play) 21.7 8.2 21.7 Passing accuracy 74.4 89.8 76.7 Tackles 155 43 66 Interceptions 88 37 38 Interceptions per game 2.3 1.0 1.2 Dribbled past by opponent 15 14 37 Dribbled past by oppo per game 0.4 0.4 1.1

Alexander-Arnold has his flaws, but has been a key part of a Liverpool side who won the Champions League in June, and was outstanding when England played in the low-key third-place play-off against Switzerland in the Nations League finals.

He is strong in defence, has a superb attacking dimension to his game - and is such a complete player it is not out of the question to eventually see him figuring in midfield for club and country should the need arise.

Lingard feeling the heat

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to leave Jesse Lingard on the bench against Southampton

If Walker was unlucky to be dropped, then Manchester United's Jesse Lingard can regard himself as very fortunate to be included based on club form. He is currently keeping his England squad place on the basis of previous England performances and has reason to be thankful for Southgate's loyalty.

Lingard, perceived as a youngster but 27 in December, was the only member of the squad to miss training on Friday morning but if he is fit to feature and is selected, he will will need to produce against Bulgaria or Kosovo because pressure on his place is growing.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dropped him at Southampton - and Lingard's club stats back up the feeling that he needs to produce soon.

Lingard's last Premier League goals for United were in the 5-1 away win at Cardiff City on 22 December 2018 and his last assist came four days later against Huddersfield Town. He also failed to fashion an assist or score for United in the previous four months.

It is a dismal record.

The younger brigade is closing in and Lingard must now show he deserves an England future.

Southgate on guard against complacency

In reality, England's passage to Euro 2020 looks assured.

The two opening fixtures have brought five goals each against the Czech Republic and Montenegro, and home tests against Bulgaria and Kosovo - standing at 60th and 120th respectively in the Fifa rankings - should be formalities.

Southgate, however, has been delivering a strong message guarding against complacency - driving it home after clear unhappiness at the FA following the Under-21s' group-stage exit at Euro 2019.

He said pointedly: "I didn't like the fact that our boys came off that and thought they were still the best team in the tournament. That can't be the case."

FA technical director Les Reed delivered a similar message and it can serve as a timely reminder to the seniors.

England should navigate this group with ease but Southgate will demand maximum concentration, application and attitude - and the knowledge that a major championship is coming into view should be more than enough motivation.