Aston Villa: Premier League to scrutinise Villa Park sale

Aston Villa have played at Villa Park since 1897

Aston Villa's sale of Villa Park to the club's owners is to be scrutinised by the Premier League, to establish whether it may have breached financial fair play rules.

The stadium was sold in May for £56.7m to owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens via NSWE Stadium Ltd, a company controlled by the two billionaires.

The deal helped Villa comply with the EFL's profit and sustainability rules.

Villa, promoted to the top flight in May, have been approached for comment.

Earlier in the summer Villa chief executive Christian Purslow told supporters that the club had complied with the EFL's regulations.

Meanwhile, the English Football League is to conduct independent valuations regarding the sales by Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday and Reading of their own grounds to their owners in similar deals.

In May, the practice was raised by Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani, who accused Derby of "cheating" after owner Mel Morris bought Pride Park for £80m and leased it back to the club, helping the Rams achieve a profit of £14.6m.

Derby have defended the sale of their stadium, saying they conducted their own independent commercial valuation prior to the deal being completed.

Earlier this summer, it was reported that some Premier League clubs wanted the apparent loophole closed.

The EFL's profitability and sustainability rules prevent clubs from losing more than £13m per season, monitored across a three-year period.

In March, Birmingham City were deducted nine points by the EFL for breaching profitability and sustainability rules.