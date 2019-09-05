European Championship Qualifying - Group G
Israel1North Macedonia1

Israel v North Macedonia

Line-ups

Israel

  • 18Marciano
  • 2Dasa
  • 17Taha
  • 19Dgani
  • 5ElhamedBooked at 90mins
  • 20Ben HarushSubstituted forKayalat 60'minutes
  • 14Peretz
  • 6Natcho
  • 11SolomonBooked at 89mins
  • 7Zahavi
  • 9DabburSubstituted forHemedat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Harush
  • 3Glazer
  • 4Shlomo
  • 8Cohen
  • 10Hemed
  • 12Weissman
  • 13Kinda
  • 15Saba
  • 16Cohen
  • 21Kayal
  • 22Bitton
  • 23Gerafi

North Macedonia

  • 1Dimitrievski
  • 6Musliu
  • 14Velkoski
  • 4Ristevski
  • 16NikolovBooked at 7minsSubstituted forTrajkovskiat 75'minutes
  • 2Bejtulai
  • 5Ademi
  • 17BardhiSubstituted forSpirovskiat 83'minutes
  • 8Alioski
  • 23NestorovskiSubstituted forPandevat 69'minutes
  • 21Elmas

Substitutes

  • 3Zajkov
  • 7Trickovski
  • 9Trajkovski
  • 10Pandev
  • 11Radeski
  • 12Iliev
  • 13Stojanovski
  • 15Doriev
  • 18Markoski
  • 19Velkoski
  • 20Spirovski
  • 22Siskovski
Referee:
Andreas Ekberg

Match Stats

Home TeamIsraelAway TeamNorth Macedonia
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home18
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Israel 1, North Macedonia 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Israel 1, North Macedonia 1.

Dor Peretz (Israel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aleksandar Trajkovski (North Macedonia).

Attempt missed. Beram Kayal (Israel) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Manor Solomon.

Attempt saved. Aleksandar Trajkovski (North Macedonia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Goran Pandev.

Corner, North Macedonia. Conceded by Hatem Elhamed.

Booking

Hatem Elhamed (Israel) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt saved. Tomer Hemed (Israel) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Hatem Elhamed with a headed pass.

Manor Solomon (Israel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Egzon Bejtulai (North Macedonia).

Booking

Manor Solomon (Israel) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Manor Solomon (Israel).

Egzon Bejtulai (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Eran Zahavi (Israel) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Beram Kayal.

Attempt saved. Eran Zahavi (Israel) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Beram Kayal.

Offside, Israel. Hatem Elhamed tries a through ball, but Eli Dasa is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, North Macedonia. Stefan Spirovski replaces Enis Bardhi.

Tomer Hemed (Israel) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Visar Musliu (North Macedonia).

Attempt missed. Dor Peretz (Israel) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bibras Natcho with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Israel. Conceded by Visar Musliu.

Eran Zahavi (Israel) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Enis Bardhi (North Macedonia).

Substitution

Substitution, Israel. Tomer Hemed replaces Munas Dabbur.

Substitution

Substitution, North Macedonia. Aleksandar Trajkovski replaces Boban Nikolov.

Attempt missed. Beram Kayal (Israel) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Manor Solomon.

Attempt missed. Hatem Elhamed (Israel) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Bibras Natcho with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Israel. Conceded by Kire Ristevski.

Attempt blocked. Eran Zahavi (Israel) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Munas Dabbur.

Substitution

Substitution, North Macedonia. Goran Pandev replaces Ilija Nestorovski.

Attempt missed. Loai Taha (Israel) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bibras Natcho with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Israel. Conceded by Kire Ristevski.

Goal!

Goal! Israel 1, North Macedonia 1. Arijan Ademi (North Macedonia) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ezgjan Alioski with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Orel Dgani (Israel).

Ilija Nestorovski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Eran Zahavi (Israel) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Manor Solomon.

Substitution

Substitution, Israel. Beram Kayal replaces Omri Ben Harush.

Hand ball by Ezgjan Alioski (North Macedonia).

Goal!

Goal! Israel 1, North Macedonia 0. Eran Zahavi (Israel) left footed shot from very close range to the top left corner.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England220010196
2Czech Rep320156-16
3Kosovo31205415
4Montenegro4022310-72
5Bulgaria402257-22

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine431081710
2Luxembourg411245-14
3Serbia311157-24
4Portugal20201102
5Lithuania301237-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland440072512
2Germany3300132119
3Netherlands21016333
4Belarus400419-80
5Estonia3003112-110

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland532062411
2Denmark4220155108
3Switzerland31206425
4Georgia410348-43
5Gibraltar4004012-120

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary43016429
2Slovakia32017256
3Croatia32015416
4Wales310223-13
5Azerbaijan3003310-70

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain55001331015
2Sweden5311127510
3Norway522110738
4Romania521212757
5Malta5104212-103
6Faroe Islands5005316-130

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland440080812
2Israel52219818
3Austria42027616
4North Macedonia512268-25
5Slovenia41217345
6Latvia4004113-120

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France430112399
2Turkey43019279
3Iceland43015509
4Albania42025326
5Moldova4103210-83
6Andorra4004010-100

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium44001111012
2Russia4301153129
3Kazakhstan42027706
4Scotland420247-36
5Cyprus41036513
6San Marino4004020-200

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy55001621415
2Finland540172512
3Bos-Herze521210737
4Armenia520389-16
5Greece511369-34
6Liechtenstein5005018-180
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories