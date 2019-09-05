Match ends, Israel 1, North Macedonia 1.
Israel v North Macedonia
Line-ups
Israel
- 18Marciano
- 2Dasa
- 17Taha
- 19Dgani
- 5ElhamedBooked at 90mins
- 20Ben HarushSubstituted forKayalat 60'minutes
- 14Peretz
- 6Natcho
- 11SolomonBooked at 89mins
- 7Zahavi
- 9DabburSubstituted forHemedat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Harush
- 3Glazer
- 4Shlomo
- 8Cohen
- 10Hemed
- 12Weissman
- 13Kinda
- 15Saba
- 16Cohen
- 21Kayal
- 22Bitton
- 23Gerafi
North Macedonia
- 1Dimitrievski
- 6Musliu
- 14Velkoski
- 4Ristevski
- 16NikolovBooked at 7minsSubstituted forTrajkovskiat 75'minutes
- 2Bejtulai
- 5Ademi
- 17BardhiSubstituted forSpirovskiat 83'minutes
- 8Alioski
- 23NestorovskiSubstituted forPandevat 69'minutes
- 21Elmas
Substitutes
- 3Zajkov
- 7Trickovski
- 9Trajkovski
- 10Pandev
- 11Radeski
- 12Iliev
- 13Stojanovski
- 15Doriev
- 18Markoski
- 19Velkoski
- 20Spirovski
- 22Siskovski
- Referee:
- Andreas Ekberg
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Israel 1, North Macedonia 1.
Dor Peretz (Israel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleksandar Trajkovski (North Macedonia).
Attempt missed. Beram Kayal (Israel) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Manor Solomon.
Attempt saved. Aleksandar Trajkovski (North Macedonia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Goran Pandev.
Corner, North Macedonia. Conceded by Hatem Elhamed.
Booking
Hatem Elhamed (Israel) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Tomer Hemed (Israel) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Hatem Elhamed with a headed pass.
Manor Solomon (Israel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Egzon Bejtulai (North Macedonia).
Booking
Manor Solomon (Israel) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Manor Solomon (Israel).
Egzon Bejtulai (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Eran Zahavi (Israel) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Beram Kayal.
Attempt saved. Eran Zahavi (Israel) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Beram Kayal.
Offside, Israel. Hatem Elhamed tries a through ball, but Eli Dasa is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, North Macedonia. Stefan Spirovski replaces Enis Bardhi.
Tomer Hemed (Israel) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Visar Musliu (North Macedonia).
Attempt missed. Dor Peretz (Israel) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bibras Natcho with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Israel. Conceded by Visar Musliu.
Eran Zahavi (Israel) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Enis Bardhi (North Macedonia).
Substitution
Substitution, Israel. Tomer Hemed replaces Munas Dabbur.
Substitution
Substitution, North Macedonia. Aleksandar Trajkovski replaces Boban Nikolov.
Attempt missed. Beram Kayal (Israel) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Manor Solomon.
Attempt missed. Hatem Elhamed (Israel) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Bibras Natcho with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Israel. Conceded by Kire Ristevski.
Attempt blocked. Eran Zahavi (Israel) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Munas Dabbur.
Substitution
Substitution, North Macedonia. Goran Pandev replaces Ilija Nestorovski.
Attempt missed. Loai Taha (Israel) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bibras Natcho with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Israel. Conceded by Kire Ristevski.
Goal!
Goal! Israel 1, North Macedonia 1. Arijan Ademi (North Macedonia) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ezgjan Alioski with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Orel Dgani (Israel).
Ilija Nestorovski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Eran Zahavi (Israel) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Manor Solomon.
Substitution
Substitution, Israel. Beram Kayal replaces Omri Ben Harush.
Hand ball by Ezgjan Alioski (North Macedonia).
Goal!
Goal! Israel 1, North Macedonia 0. Eran Zahavi (Israel) left footed shot from very close range to the top left corner.