Match ends, Bosnia and Herzegovina 5, Liechtenstein 0.
Bosnia-Herzegovina v Liechtenstein
Line-ups
Bos-Herze
- 12Sehic
- 4Todorovic
- 15SunjicSubstituted forMihojevicat 25'minutes
- 17Zukanovic
- 5Kolasinac
- 19Krunic
- 10PjanicSubstituted forLoncarat 83'minutes
- 14Gojak
- 8Visca
- 11Dzeko
- 23MilosevicSubstituted forDuljevicat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Buric
- 2Civic
- 3Bicakcic
- 6Mihojevic
- 7Besic
- 9Duljevic
- 13Cimirot
- 16Bajic
- 18Kovacevic
- 20Loncar
- 21Hadzic
- 22Kovacevic
Liechtenstein
- 1Büchel
- 22Rechsteiner
- 6Malin
- 4Kaufmann
- 3Goppel
- 13BüchelBooked at 69mins
- 14MeierSubstituted forWolfingerat 64'minutes
- 10WieserSubstituted forBrändleat 85'minutes
- 18Hasler
- 11Salanovic
- 17GubserSubstituted forSeleat 74'minutesBooked at 76mins
Substitutes
- 2Brändle
- 5Hofer
- 7Kardesoglu
- 8Sele
- 9Frick
- 12Majer
- 15Yildiz
- 16Wolfinger
- 19Ospelt
- 20Wolfinger
- 21Lo Russo
- 23Polverino
- Referee:
- Glenn Nyberg
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home28
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home15
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bosnia and Herzegovina 5, Liechtenstein 0.
Goal!
Goal! Bosnia and Herzegovina 5, Liechtenstein 0. Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Haris Duljevic.
Goal!
Goal! Bosnia and Herzegovina 4, Liechtenstein 0. Edin Visca (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Edin Visca (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rade Krunic.
Goal!
Goal! Bosnia and Herzegovina 3, Liechtenstein 0. Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Amer Gojak with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Liechtenstein. Daniel Brändle replaces Sandro Wieser.
Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Benjamin Büchel.
Substitution
Substitution, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Stjepan Loncar replaces Miralem Pjanic.
Goal!
Own Goal by Andreas Malin, Liechtenstein. Bosnia and Herzegovina 2, Liechtenstein 0.
Attempt blocked. Haris Duljevic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sead Kolasinac.
Attempt missed. Nicolas Hasler (Liechtenstein) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dennis Salanovic.
Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sandro Wieser (Liechtenstein).
Booking
Aron Sele (Liechtenstein) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Darko Todorovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aron Sele (Liechtenstein).
Offside, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Haris Duljevic tries a through ball, but Amer Gojak is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Marko Mihojevic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Edin Dzeko with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Liechtenstein. Aron Sele replaces Robin Gubser.
Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sandro Wieser (Liechtenstein).
Attempt saved. Rade Krunic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
Foul by Darko Todorovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Martin Büchel (Liechtenstein) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marko Mihojevic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martin Büchel (Liechtenstein).
Foul by Rade Krunic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Edin Visca tries a through ball, but Haris Duljevic is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Marko Mihojevic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Liechtenstein. Sandro Wolfinger replaces Livio Meier.
Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Benjamin Büchel.
Attempt saved. Haris Duljevic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
Corner, Liechtenstein. Conceded by Edin Dzeko.
Corner, Liechtenstein. Conceded by Rade Krunic.
Attempt blocked. Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Edin Visca.
Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martin Rechsteiner (Liechtenstein).