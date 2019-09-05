European Championship Qualifying - Group J
Bos-Herze5Liechtenstein0

Bosnia-Herzegovina v Liechtenstein

Line-ups

Bos-Herze

  • 12Sehic
  • 4Todorovic
  • 15SunjicSubstituted forMihojevicat 25'minutes
  • 17Zukanovic
  • 5Kolasinac
  • 19Krunic
  • 10PjanicSubstituted forLoncarat 83'minutes
  • 14Gojak
  • 8Visca
  • 11Dzeko
  • 23MilosevicSubstituted forDuljevicat 55'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Buric
  • 2Civic
  • 3Bicakcic
  • 6Mihojevic
  • 7Besic
  • 9Duljevic
  • 13Cimirot
  • 16Bajic
  • 18Kovacevic
  • 20Loncar
  • 21Hadzic
  • 22Kovacevic

Liechtenstein

  • 1Büchel
  • 22Rechsteiner
  • 6Malin
  • 4Kaufmann
  • 3Goppel
  • 13BüchelBooked at 69mins
  • 14MeierSubstituted forWolfingerat 64'minutes
  • 10WieserSubstituted forBrändleat 85'minutes
  • 18Hasler
  • 11Salanovic
  • 17GubserSubstituted forSeleat 74'minutesBooked at 76mins

Substitutes

  • 2Brändle
  • 5Hofer
  • 7Kardesoglu
  • 8Sele
  • 9Frick
  • 12Majer
  • 15Yildiz
  • 16Wolfinger
  • 19Ospelt
  • 20Wolfinger
  • 21Lo Russo
  • 23Polverino
Referee:
Glenn Nyberg

Match Stats

Home TeamBos-HerzeAway TeamLiechtenstein
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home28
Away8
Shots on Target
Home15
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Bosnia and Herzegovina 5, Liechtenstein 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bosnia and Herzegovina 5, Liechtenstein 0.

Goal!

Goal! Bosnia and Herzegovina 5, Liechtenstein 0. Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Haris Duljevic.

Goal!

Goal! Bosnia and Herzegovina 4, Liechtenstein 0. Edin Visca (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Edin Visca (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rade Krunic.

Goal!

Goal! Bosnia and Herzegovina 3, Liechtenstein 0. Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Amer Gojak with a cross following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Liechtenstein. Daniel Brändle replaces Sandro Wieser.

Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Benjamin Büchel.

Substitution

Substitution, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Stjepan Loncar replaces Miralem Pjanic.

Goal!

Own Goal by Andreas Malin, Liechtenstein. Bosnia and Herzegovina 2, Liechtenstein 0.

Attempt blocked. Haris Duljevic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sead Kolasinac.

Attempt missed. Nicolas Hasler (Liechtenstein) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dennis Salanovic.

Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sandro Wieser (Liechtenstein).

Booking

Aron Sele (Liechtenstein) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Darko Todorovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Aron Sele (Liechtenstein).

Offside, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Haris Duljevic tries a through ball, but Amer Gojak is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Marko Mihojevic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Edin Dzeko with a headed pass.

Substitution

Substitution, Liechtenstein. Aron Sele replaces Robin Gubser.

Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sandro Wieser (Liechtenstein).

Attempt saved. Rade Krunic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.

Foul by Darko Todorovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Martin Büchel (Liechtenstein) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Marko Mihojevic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Martin Büchel (Liechtenstein).

Foul by Rade Krunic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Offside, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Edin Visca tries a through ball, but Haris Duljevic is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Marko Mihojevic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Liechtenstein. Sandro Wolfinger replaces Livio Meier.

Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Benjamin Büchel.

Attempt saved. Haris Duljevic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.

Corner, Liechtenstein. Conceded by Edin Dzeko.

Corner, Liechtenstein. Conceded by Rade Krunic.

Attempt blocked. Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Edin Visca.

Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Martin Rechsteiner (Liechtenstein).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England220010196
2Czech Rep320156-16
3Kosovo31205415
4Montenegro4022310-72
5Bulgaria402257-22

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine431081710
2Luxembourg411245-14
3Serbia311157-24
4Portugal20201102
5Lithuania301237-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland440072512
2Germany3300132119
3Netherlands21016333
4Belarus400419-80
5Estonia3003112-110

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland532062411
2Denmark4220155108
3Switzerland31206425
4Georgia410348-43
5Gibraltar4004012-120

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary43016429
2Slovakia32017256
3Croatia32015416
4Wales310223-13
5Azerbaijan3003310-70

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain55001331015
2Sweden5311127510
3Norway522110738
4Romania521212757
5Malta5104212-103
6Faroe Islands5005316-130

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland440080812
2Israel52219818
3Austria42027616
4North Macedonia512268-25
5Slovenia41217345
6Latvia4004113-120

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France430112399
2Turkey43019279
3Iceland43015509
4Albania42025326
5Moldova4103210-83
6Andorra4004010-100

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium44001111012
2Russia4301153129
3Kazakhstan42027706
4Scotland420247-36
5Cyprus41036513
6San Marino4004020-200

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy55001621415
2Finland540172512
3Bos-Herze521210737
4Armenia520389-16
5Greece511369-34
6Liechtenstein5005018-180
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

