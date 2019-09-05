Gibraltar v Denmark

Match ends, Gibraltar 0, Denmark 6.
Line-ups
Gibraltar
- 23Coleing
- 4SergeantSubstituted forJolleyat 83'minutes
- 14Chipolina
- 3Chipolina
- 12Mascarenhas-Olivero
- 18Hernandez
- 10Walker
- 6AnnesleySubstituted forBarnettat 45'minutes
- 17HernandezBooked at 49mins
- 20BrittoSubstituted forPonsat 45'minutes
- 19De Barr
Substitutes
- 1Goldwin
- 2Garcia
- 5Jolley
- 7Buhagiar
- 8Pusey
- 9Styche
- 11Pons
- 13Cafer
- 15Barnett
- 16Mouelhi
- 21Coombes
- 22Power
Denmark
- 1Schmeichel
- 18Wass
- 4KjaerBooked at 42minsSubstituted forM Jorgensenat 63'minutes
- 6Christensen
- 17Stryger Larsen
- 10Eriksen
- 23Højbjerg
- 8DelaneySubstituted forSchöneat 77'minutes
- 7Skov
- 9Gytkjær
- 20PoulsenSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Christiansen
- 3Andersen
- 5Knudsen
- 11Braithwaite
- 12Dolberg
- 13M Jorgensen
- 14Dalsgaard
- 15Lerager
- 16Hansen
- 19Schöne
- 21Billing
- 22Iversen
- Referee:
- Jonathan Lardot
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home22%
- Away78%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away10
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gibraltar 0, Denmark 6.
Attempt missed. Christian Eriksen (Denmark) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Daniel Wass.
Daniel Wass (Denmark) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jayce Mascarenhas-Olivero (Gibraltar).
Attempt blocked. Robert Skov (Denmark) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Wass.
Offside, Denmark. Christian Eriksen tries a through ball, but Christian Gytkjær is caught offside.
Foul by Andreas Christensen (Denmark).
Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Martin Braithwaite (Denmark) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lasse Schöne.
Substitution
Substitution, Gibraltar. Ethan Jolley replaces Jack Sergeant.
Foul by Christian Eriksen (Denmark).
Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Gibraltar 0, Denmark 6. Christian Gytkjær (Denmark) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lasse Schöne with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Denmark. Lasse Schöne replaces Thomas Delaney.
Attempt missed. Christian Gytkjær (Denmark) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
Attempt blocked. Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Walker with a cross.
Foul by Thomas Delaney (Denmark).
Andrew Hernandez (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark).
Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Gibraltar 0, Denmark 5. Christian Gytkjær (Denmark) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Christian Eriksen (Denmark) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.
Offside, Gibraltar. Anthony Hernandez tries a through ball, but Tjay De Barr is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Gibraltar 0, Denmark 4. Thomas Delaney (Denmark) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Robert Skov with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Jack Sergeant.
Attempt blocked. Martin Braithwaite (Denmark) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
Attempt saved. Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Walker with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Denmark. Martin Braithwaite replaces Yussuf Poulsen.
Substitution
Substitution, Denmark. Zanka replaces Simon Kjaer.
Foul by Jens Stryger Larsen (Denmark).
Anthony Hernandez (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Robert Skov (Denmark) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
Attempt missed. Erin Barnett (Gibraltar) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Simon Kjaer (Denmark).
Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Thomas Delaney (Denmark) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jens Stryger Larsen.
Attempt missed. Robert Skov (Denmark) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Daniel Wass.
Goal!
Goal! Gibraltar 0, Denmark 3. Christian Eriksen (Denmark) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Booking
Andrew Hernandez (Gibraltar) is shown the yellow card.