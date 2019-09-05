European Championship Qualifying - Group D
Gibraltar0Denmark6

Gibraltar v Denmark

Line-ups

Gibraltar

  • 23Coleing
  • 4SergeantSubstituted forJolleyat 83'minutes
  • 14Chipolina
  • 3Chipolina
  • 12Mascarenhas-Olivero
  • 18Hernandez
  • 10Walker
  • 6AnnesleySubstituted forBarnettat 45'minutes
  • 17HernandezBooked at 49mins
  • 20BrittoSubstituted forPonsat 45'minutes
  • 19De Barr

Substitutes

  • 1Goldwin
  • 2Garcia
  • 5Jolley
  • 7Buhagiar
  • 8Pusey
  • 9Styche
  • 11Pons
  • 13Cafer
  • 15Barnett
  • 16Mouelhi
  • 21Coombes
  • 22Power

Denmark

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 18Wass
  • 4KjaerBooked at 42minsSubstituted forM Jorgensenat 63'minutes
  • 6Christensen
  • 17Stryger Larsen
  • 10Eriksen
  • 23Højbjerg
  • 8DelaneySubstituted forSchöneat 77'minutes
  • 7Skov
  • 9Gytkjær
  • 20PoulsenSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Christiansen
  • 3Andersen
  • 5Knudsen
  • 11Braithwaite
  • 12Dolberg
  • 13M Jorgensen
  • 14Dalsgaard
  • 15Lerager
  • 16Hansen
  • 19Schöne
  • 21Billing
  • 22Iversen
Referee:
Jonathan Lardot

Match Stats

Home TeamGibraltarAway TeamDenmark
Possession
Home22%
Away78%
Shots
Home4
Away21
Shots on Target
Home2
Away10
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Gibraltar 0, Denmark 6.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Gibraltar 0, Denmark 6.

Attempt missed. Christian Eriksen (Denmark) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Daniel Wass.

Daniel Wass (Denmark) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jayce Mascarenhas-Olivero (Gibraltar).

Attempt blocked. Robert Skov (Denmark) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Wass.

Offside, Denmark. Christian Eriksen tries a through ball, but Christian Gytkjær is caught offside.

Foul by Andreas Christensen (Denmark).

Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Martin Braithwaite (Denmark) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lasse Schöne.

Substitution

Substitution, Gibraltar. Ethan Jolley replaces Jack Sergeant.

Foul by Christian Eriksen (Denmark).

Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Gibraltar 0, Denmark 6. Christian Gytkjær (Denmark) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lasse Schöne with a through ball.

Substitution

Substitution, Denmark. Lasse Schöne replaces Thomas Delaney.

Attempt missed. Christian Gytkjær (Denmark) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.

Attempt blocked. Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Walker with a cross.

Foul by Thomas Delaney (Denmark).

Andrew Hernandez (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark).

Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Gibraltar 0, Denmark 5. Christian Gytkjær (Denmark) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Christian Eriksen (Denmark) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

Offside, Gibraltar. Anthony Hernandez tries a through ball, but Tjay De Barr is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Gibraltar 0, Denmark 4. Thomas Delaney (Denmark) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Robert Skov with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Jack Sergeant.

Attempt blocked. Martin Braithwaite (Denmark) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.

Attempt saved. Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Walker with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Denmark. Martin Braithwaite replaces Yussuf Poulsen.

Substitution

Substitution, Denmark. Zanka replaces Simon Kjaer.

Foul by Jens Stryger Larsen (Denmark).

Anthony Hernandez (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Robert Skov (Denmark) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.

Attempt missed. Erin Barnett (Gibraltar) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Simon Kjaer (Denmark).

Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Thomas Delaney (Denmark) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jens Stryger Larsen.

Attempt missed. Robert Skov (Denmark) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Daniel Wass.

Goal!

Goal! Gibraltar 0, Denmark 3. Christian Eriksen (Denmark) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

Booking

Andrew Hernandez (Gibraltar) is shown the yellow card.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England220010196
2Czech Rep320156-16
3Kosovo31205415
4Montenegro4022310-72
5Bulgaria402257-22

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine431081710
2Luxembourg411245-14
3Serbia311157-24
4Portugal20201102
5Lithuania301237-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland440072512
2Germany3300132119
3Netherlands21016333
4Belarus400419-80
5Estonia3003112-110

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland532062411
2Denmark4220155108
3Switzerland31206425
4Georgia410348-43
5Gibraltar4004012-120

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary43016429
2Slovakia32017256
3Croatia32015416
4Wales310223-13
5Azerbaijan3003310-70

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain55001331015
2Sweden5311127510
3Norway522110738
4Romania521212757
5Malta5104212-103
6Faroe Islands5005316-130

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland440080812
2Israel52219818
3Austria42027616
4North Macedonia512268-25
5Slovenia41217345
6Latvia4004113-120

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France430112399
2Turkey43019279
3Iceland43015509
4Albania42025326
5Moldova4103210-83
6Andorra4004010-100

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium44001111012
2Russia4301153129
3Kazakhstan42027706
4Scotland420247-36
5Cyprus41036513
6San Marino4004020-200

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy55001621415
2Finland540172512
3Bos-Herze521210737
4Armenia520389-16
5Greece511369-34
6Liechtenstein5005018-180
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories