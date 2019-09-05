Match ends, Faroe Islands 0, Sweden 4.
Faroe Islands v Sweden
Line-ups
Faroe Islands
- 1Nielsen
- 18Askham
- 4GregersenBooked at 28mins
- 13Baldvinsson
- 3Davidsen
- 16JoensenSubstituted forVatnsdalat 45'minutes
- 8Hendriksson OlsenSubstituted forOlsenat 76'minutes
- 10Vatnhamar
- 6Hansson
- 17FrederiksbergSubstituted forBjartalidat 63'minutes
- 14Edmundsson
Substitutes
- 2Egilsson
- 5Vatnsdal
- 7Bartalsstovu
- 11Olsen
- 12Gestsson
- 15Eriksen
- 19Johannesen
- 20Bjartalid
- 21Olsen
- 23Joensen
Sweden
- 1Olsen
- 2LustigSubstituted forKrafthat 45'minutes
- 3Lindelöf
- 4Granqvist
- 17Bengtsson
- 7LarssonSubstituted forDurmazat 73'minutes
- 20Olsson
- 8EkdalSubstituted forSvenssonat 63'minutes
- 22Quaison
- 15Isak
- 9Berg
Substitutes
- 5Hult
- 6Johansson
- 10Forsberg
- 11Guidetti
- 12Johnsson
- 13Svensson
- 14Tankovic
- 16Krafth
- 18Jansson
- 19Andersson
- 21Durmaz
- 23Nordfeldt
- Referee:
- Tiago Martins
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Faroe Islands 0, Sweden 4.
Corner, Faroe Islands. Conceded by Pierre Bengtsson.
Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joan Simun Edmundsson (Faroe Islands).
Offside, Sweden. Victor Lindelöf tries a through ball, but Marcus Berg is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alexander Isak.
Jimmy Durmaz (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Meinhard Olsen (Faroe Islands).
Offside, Faroe Islands. Heini Vatnsdal tries a through ball, but Joan Simun Edmundsson is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Faroe Islands. Meinhard Olsen replaces Brandur Hendriksson Olsen.
Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Sweden).
Rógvi Baldvinsson (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Solvi Vatnhamar (Faroe Islands) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Brandur Hendriksson Olsen with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Faroe Islands. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Jimmy Durmaz replaces Sebastian Larsson.
Attempt missed. Solvi Vatnhamar (Faroe Islands) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joan Simun Edmundsson.
Robin Quaison (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Hördur Askham (Faroe Islands).
Foul by Andreas Granqvist (Sweden).
Hördur Askham (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Hördur Askham.
Foul by Gustav Svensson (Sweden).
Hallur Hansson (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Faroe Islands. Joannes Bjartalid replaces Árni Frederiksberg.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Gustav Svensson replaces Albin Ekdal.
Sebastian Larsson (Sweden) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Árni Frederiksberg (Faroe Islands).
Foul by Marcus Berg (Sweden).
Hallur Hansson (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Hördur Askham.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Gunnar Nielsen.
Attempt saved. Marcus Berg (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Emil Krafth with a cross.
Attempt saved. Pierre Bengtsson (Sweden) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexander Isak.
Attempt missed. Alexander Isak (Sweden) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Robin Quaison (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Andreas Granqvist (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Árni Frederiksberg.
Corner, Faroe Islands. Conceded by Andreas Granqvist.
Corner, Faroe Islands. Conceded by Emil Krafth.