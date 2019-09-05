European Championship Qualifying - Group F
Faroe Islands0Sweden4

Faroe Islands v Sweden

Line-ups

Faroe Islands

  • 1Nielsen
  • 18Askham
  • 4GregersenBooked at 28mins
  • 13Baldvinsson
  • 3Davidsen
  • 16JoensenSubstituted forVatnsdalat 45'minutes
  • 8Hendriksson OlsenSubstituted forOlsenat 76'minutes
  • 10Vatnhamar
  • 6Hansson
  • 17FrederiksbergSubstituted forBjartalidat 63'minutes
  • 14Edmundsson

Substitutes

  • 2Egilsson
  • 5Vatnsdal
  • 7Bartalsstovu
  • 11Olsen
  • 12Gestsson
  • 15Eriksen
  • 19Johannesen
  • 20Bjartalid
  • 21Olsen
  • 23Joensen

Sweden

  • 1Olsen
  • 2LustigSubstituted forKrafthat 45'minutes
  • 3Lindelöf
  • 4Granqvist
  • 17Bengtsson
  • 7LarssonSubstituted forDurmazat 73'minutes
  • 20Olsson
  • 8EkdalSubstituted forSvenssonat 63'minutes
  • 22Quaison
  • 15Isak
  • 9Berg

Substitutes

  • 5Hult
  • 6Johansson
  • 10Forsberg
  • 11Guidetti
  • 12Johnsson
  • 13Svensson
  • 14Tankovic
  • 16Krafth
  • 18Jansson
  • 19Andersson
  • 21Durmaz
  • 23Nordfeldt
Referee:
Tiago Martins

Match Stats

Home TeamFaroe IslandsAway TeamSweden
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home4
Away12
Shots on Target
Home0
Away8
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home14
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Faroe Islands 0, Sweden 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Faroe Islands 0, Sweden 4.

Corner, Faroe Islands. Conceded by Pierre Bengtsson.

Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joan Simun Edmundsson (Faroe Islands).

Offside, Sweden. Victor Lindelöf tries a through ball, but Marcus Berg is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alexander Isak.

Jimmy Durmaz (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Meinhard Olsen (Faroe Islands).

Offside, Faroe Islands. Heini Vatnsdal tries a through ball, but Joan Simun Edmundsson is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Faroe Islands. Meinhard Olsen replaces Brandur Hendriksson Olsen.

Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Sweden).

Rógvi Baldvinsson (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Solvi Vatnhamar (Faroe Islands) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Brandur Hendriksson Olsen with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Faroe Islands. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.

Substitution

Substitution, Sweden. Jimmy Durmaz replaces Sebastian Larsson.

Attempt missed. Solvi Vatnhamar (Faroe Islands) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joan Simun Edmundsson.

Robin Quaison (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Hördur Askham (Faroe Islands).

Foul by Andreas Granqvist (Sweden).

Hördur Askham (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Hördur Askham.

Foul by Gustav Svensson (Sweden).

Hallur Hansson (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Faroe Islands. Joannes Bjartalid replaces Árni Frederiksberg.

Substitution

Substitution, Sweden. Gustav Svensson replaces Albin Ekdal.

Sebastian Larsson (Sweden) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Árni Frederiksberg (Faroe Islands).

Foul by Marcus Berg (Sweden).

Hallur Hansson (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Hördur Askham.

Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Gunnar Nielsen.

Attempt saved. Marcus Berg (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Emil Krafth with a cross.

Attempt saved. Pierre Bengtsson (Sweden) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexander Isak.

Attempt missed. Alexander Isak (Sweden) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Robin Quaison (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Andreas Granqvist (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Árni Frederiksberg.

Corner, Faroe Islands. Conceded by Andreas Granqvist.

Corner, Faroe Islands. Conceded by Emil Krafth.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England220010196
2Czech Rep320156-16
3Kosovo31205415
4Montenegro4022310-72
5Bulgaria402257-22

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine431081710
2Luxembourg411245-14
3Serbia311157-24
4Portugal20201102
5Lithuania301237-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland440072512
2Germany3300132119
3Netherlands21016333
4Belarus400419-80
5Estonia3003112-110

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland532062411
2Denmark4220155108
3Switzerland31206425
4Georgia410348-43
5Gibraltar4004012-120

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary43016429
2Slovakia32017256
3Croatia32015416
4Wales310223-13
5Azerbaijan3003310-70

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain55001331015
2Sweden5311127510
3Norway522110738
4Romania521212757
5Malta5104212-103
6Faroe Islands5005316-130

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland440080812
2Israel52219818
3Austria42027616
4North Macedonia512268-25
5Slovenia41217345
6Latvia4004113-120

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France430112399
2Turkey43019279
3Iceland43015509
4Albania42025326
5Moldova4103210-83
6Andorra4004010-100

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium44001111012
2Russia4301153129
3Kazakhstan42027706
4Scotland420247-36
5Cyprus41036513
6San Marino4004020-200

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy55001621415
2Finland540172512
3Bos-Herze521210737
4Armenia520389-16
5Greece511369-34
6Liechtenstein5005018-180
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories