European Championship Qualifying - Group F
Norway2Malta0

Norway v Malta

Line-ups

Norway

  • 1Jarstein
  • 14Elabdellaoui
  • 6Nordtveit
  • 5Hovland
  • 2Aleesami
  • 20Ødegaard
  • 18Selnaes
  • 15Berge
  • 8JohansenSubstituted forNormannat 76'minutes
  • 23HaalandSubstituted forElyounoussiat 66'minutes
  • 7KingBooked at 32minsSubstituted forJohnsenat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Gabrielsen
  • 4Reginiussen
  • 9Sørloth
  • 10Elyounoussi
  • 11Normann
  • 12Rossbach
  • 13Midtsjø
  • 16Svensson
  • 17Meling
  • 19Henriksen
  • 21Johnsen
  • 22Grytebust

Malta

  • 1Bonello
  • 4Borg
  • 5Agius
  • 22MuscatSubstituted forApapat 20'minutes
  • 15Corbalan
  • 13Vella
  • 8FenechSubstituted forFarrugiaat 64'minutes
  • 7Mbong
  • 6GrechSubstituted forEffiongat 77'minutes
  • 10NwokoBooked at 45mins
  • 11Muscat

Substitutes

  • 2Micallef
  • 3Apap
  • 9Farrugia
  • 12Hogg
  • 14Xuereb
  • 16Haber
  • 17Effiong
  • 18Muscat
  • 19Zerafa
  • 20Pisani
  • 21Gambin
  • 23Caruana
Referee:
Dumitru Muntean

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwayAway TeamMalta
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home16
Away3
Shots on Target
Home9
Away0
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Norway 2, Malta 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Norway 2, Malta 0.

Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Norway) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bjørn Maars Johnsen.

Attempt missed. Jean Paul Farrugia (Malta) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Joseph Mbong with a cross.

Corner, Malta. Conceded by Håvard Nordtveit.

Attempt missed. Tarik Elyounoussi (Norway) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Omar Elabdellaoui.

Mathias Normann (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alfred Effiong (Malta).

Foul by Mathias Normann (Norway).

Juan Corbalan (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Omar Elabdellaoui (Norway).

Jean Paul Farrugia (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Malta. Alfred Effiong replaces Jake Grech.

Foul by Omar Elabdellaoui (Norway).

Kyrian Nwoko (Malta) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Mathias Normann (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Norway. Mathias Normann replaces Stefan Johansen.

Foul by Bjørn Maars Johnsen (Norway).

Andrei Agius (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Bjørn Maars Johnsen (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tarik Elyounoussi.

Substitution

Substitution, Norway. Tarik Elyounoussi replaces Erling Haaland.

Foul by Haitam Aleesami (Norway).

Kyrian Nwoko (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Norway. Conceded by Jean Paul Farrugia.

Substitution

Substitution, Malta. Jean Paul Farrugia replaces Paul Fenech.

Offside, Malta. Paul Fenech tries a through ball, but Rowen Muscat is caught offside.

Foul by Stefan Johansen (Norway).

Joseph Mbong (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Stefan Johansen (Norway) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Omar Elabdellaoui (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jake Grech (Malta).

Substitution

Substitution, Norway. Bjørn Maars Johnsen replaces Joshua King.

Corner, Norway. Conceded by Ferdinando Apap.

Foul by Stefan Johansen (Norway).

Juan Corbalan (Malta) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Jake Grech (Malta) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Norway) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Norway. Conceded by Ferdinando Apap.

Attempt saved. Martin Ødegaard (Norway) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stefan Johansen.

Foul by Erling Haaland (Norway).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England220010196
2Czech Rep320156-16
3Kosovo31205415
4Montenegro4022310-72
5Bulgaria402257-22

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine431081710
2Luxembourg411245-14
3Serbia311157-24
4Portugal20201102
5Lithuania301237-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland440072512
2Germany3300132119
3Netherlands21016333
4Belarus400419-80
5Estonia3003112-110

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland532062411
2Denmark4220155108
3Switzerland31206425
4Georgia410348-43
5Gibraltar4004012-120

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary43016429
2Slovakia32017256
3Croatia32015416
4Wales310223-13
5Azerbaijan3003310-70

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain55001331015
2Sweden5311127510
3Norway522110738
4Romania521212757
5Malta5104212-103
6Faroe Islands5005316-130

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland440080812
2Israel52219818
3Austria42027616
4North Macedonia512268-25
5Slovenia41217345
6Latvia4004113-120

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France430112399
2Turkey43019279
3Iceland43015509
4Albania42025326
5Moldova4103210-83
6Andorra4004010-100

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium44001111012
2Russia4301153129
3Kazakhstan42027706
4Scotland420247-36
5Cyprus41036513
6San Marino4004020-200

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy55001621415
2Finland540172512
3Bos-Herze521210737
4Armenia520389-16
5Greece511369-34
6Liechtenstein5005018-180
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories