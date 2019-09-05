Match ends, Norway 2, Malta 0.
Norway v Malta
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Norway
- 1Jarstein
- 14Elabdellaoui
- 6Nordtveit
- 5Hovland
- 2Aleesami
- 20Ødegaard
- 18Selnaes
- 15Berge
- 8JohansenSubstituted forNormannat 76'minutes
- 23HaalandSubstituted forElyounoussiat 66'minutes
- 7KingBooked at 32minsSubstituted forJohnsenat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Gabrielsen
- 4Reginiussen
- 9Sørloth
- 10Elyounoussi
- 11Normann
- 12Rossbach
- 13Midtsjø
- 16Svensson
- 17Meling
- 19Henriksen
- 21Johnsen
- 22Grytebust
Malta
- 1Bonello
- 4Borg
- 5Agius
- 22MuscatSubstituted forApapat 20'minutes
- 15Corbalan
- 13Vella
- 8FenechSubstituted forFarrugiaat 64'minutes
- 7Mbong
- 6GrechSubstituted forEffiongat 77'minutes
- 10NwokoBooked at 45mins
- 11Muscat
Substitutes
- 2Micallef
- 3Apap
- 9Farrugia
- 12Hogg
- 14Xuereb
- 16Haber
- 17Effiong
- 18Muscat
- 19Zerafa
- 20Pisani
- 21Gambin
- 23Caruana
- Referee:
- Dumitru Muntean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norway 2, Malta 0.
Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Norway) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bjørn Maars Johnsen.
Attempt missed. Jean Paul Farrugia (Malta) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Joseph Mbong with a cross.
Corner, Malta. Conceded by Håvard Nordtveit.
Attempt missed. Tarik Elyounoussi (Norway) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Omar Elabdellaoui.
Mathias Normann (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alfred Effiong (Malta).
Foul by Mathias Normann (Norway).
Juan Corbalan (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Omar Elabdellaoui (Norway).
Jean Paul Farrugia (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Malta. Alfred Effiong replaces Jake Grech.
Foul by Omar Elabdellaoui (Norway).
Kyrian Nwoko (Malta) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Mathias Normann (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Norway. Mathias Normann replaces Stefan Johansen.
Foul by Bjørn Maars Johnsen (Norway).
Andrei Agius (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Bjørn Maars Johnsen (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tarik Elyounoussi.
Substitution
Substitution, Norway. Tarik Elyounoussi replaces Erling Haaland.
Foul by Haitam Aleesami (Norway).
Kyrian Nwoko (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Jean Paul Farrugia.
Substitution
Substitution, Malta. Jean Paul Farrugia replaces Paul Fenech.
Offside, Malta. Paul Fenech tries a through ball, but Rowen Muscat is caught offside.
Foul by Stefan Johansen (Norway).
Joseph Mbong (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Stefan Johansen (Norway) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Omar Elabdellaoui (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jake Grech (Malta).
Substitution
Substitution, Norway. Bjørn Maars Johnsen replaces Joshua King.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Ferdinando Apap.
Foul by Stefan Johansen (Norway).
Juan Corbalan (Malta) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Jake Grech (Malta) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Norway) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Ferdinando Apap.
Attempt saved. Martin Ødegaard (Norway) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stefan Johansen.
Foul by Erling Haaland (Norway).