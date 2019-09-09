Poland v Austria
Line-ups
Poland
- 22Fabianski
- 21Kedziora
- 5Bednarek
- 15Glik
- 18Bereszynski
- 20Zielinski
- 2Bielik
- 10Krychowiak
- 11Grosicki
- 7Kownacki
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 1Szczesny
- 3Jedrzejczyk
- 4Cionek
- 6Góralski
- 8Linetty
- 12Skorupski
- 13Rybus
- 14Klich
- 16Blaszczykowski
- 17Gumny
- 19Szymanski
- 23Piatek
Austria
- 13Stankovic
- 21Lainer
- 3Dragovic
- 5Posch
- 2Ulmer
- 14Baumgartlinger
- 18Laimer
- 22Lazaro
- 9Sabitzer
- 8Alaba
- 7Arnautovic
Substitutes
- 1Schlager
- 4Hinteregger
- 6Ilsanker
- 10Grillitsch
- 11Gregoritsch
- 12Pervan
- 15Lienhart
- 16Goiginger
- 17Kainz
- 19Hinterseer
- 20Onisiwo
- 23Schaub
- Referee:
- Viktor Kassai