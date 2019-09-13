Second Half ends, Arbroath 1, Partick Thistle 1.
Arbroath v Partick Thistle
Line-ups
Arbroath
- 1Jamieson
- 2ThomsonBooked at 77mins
- 5O'Brien
- 4Little
- 3Hamilton
- 8McKenna
- 6Whatley
- 7GoldSubstituted forCampbellat 74'minutes
- 18Murphy
- 11LinnSubstituted forDonnellyat 82'minutes
- 14SpenceSubstituted forGastonat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Doris
- 12Kader
- 15Donnelly
- 19Stirling
- 20Campbell
- 21Gaston
- 22Virtanen
Partick Thistle
- 22Fox
- 24Kakay
- 4O'Ware
- 6McGinty
- 3PenriceBooked at 25mins
- 12Cole
- 16Palmer
- 15RobsonSubstituted forDe Vitaat 40'minutes
- 7CardleSubstituted forMansellat 63'minutes
- 9Miller
- 19ZanattaBooked at 62mins
Substitutes
- 1Sneddon
- 2Williamson
- 5Hall
- 18Mansell
- 23De Vita
- 30Niang
- 43Saunders
- Referee:
- David Munro
- Attendance:
- 1,214
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).
Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).
Lewis Mansell (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).
Thomas O'Ware (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Lewis Mansell (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Luke Donnelly (Arbroath).
Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Darren Jamieson.
Attempt saved. Reece Cole (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).
Lewis Mansell (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Luke Donnelly replaces Bobby Linn.
Foul by James Murphy (Arbroath).
Thomas O'Ware (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
(Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Reece Cole (Partick Thistle).
Booking
Jason Thomson (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jason Thomson (Arbroath).
Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Josh Campbell replaces David Gold.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Derek Gaston replaces Greig Spence.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Thomas O'Ware.
Ricky Little (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Mansell (Partick Thistle).
Attempt missed. Thomas O'Ware (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).
Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Arbroath 1, Partick Thistle 1. Kenny Miller (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dario Zanatta.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Lewis Mansell replaces Joe Cardle.
Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).
Kenny Miller (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Thomas O'Ware.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by James Penrice.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.
Attempt missed. Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
