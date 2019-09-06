Scottish Gossip: Oli McBurnie, Stephen Hendrie, Alex Ferguson

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Juventus star Claudio Marchisio has rejected the chance to join Rangers.(Daily Star)

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has called on the Tartan Army to get behind Oli McBurnie, after a video emerged last month of him making disparaging comments about the international set-up. (Guardian)

And Clarke says Sheffield United forward McBurnie apologised to his Scotland team-mates and staff earlier this week. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers wingers Andrei Kanchelskis insists there is no chance Russia will lose at Hampden tonight. (Sun - print edition)

Ex-Rangers defender Oleg Kuznetsov revealed Scotland stars tricked Russia, then known as the CIS, into believing they were drunk before the 3-0 win at Euro 92. (Sun)

Former Scotland assistant Peter Grant says some players are now being told to put club before country. (Sun - print edition)

Thibaut Courtois says Belgium have set themselves a target of qualifying from Scotland's group with a 100% record. (Daily Record - print edition)

Kilmarnock are set to sign former Hamilton defender Stephen Hendrie. (Daily Record - print edition)

Winger Jordan Jones has been left out of Rangers' Europa League squad, however Scott Sinclair has been included in Celtic's list despite struggling to feature recently. (Sun)

Craig Brown says Ryan Christie is worth more than £20m Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, having seen both up close at Aberdeen. (Sun - print edition)

Roy Keane has reignited his war of words with Alex Ferguson, accusing the Scot of only thinking of himself. (Telegraph)