Hannah Hampton: Birmingham City's England Under-21 goalkeeper signs new deal

Birmingham City's England Under-21 goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has signed a new contract at Damson Park.

Hampton, who became first-choice for Blues towards the end of last season, has signed a two-year deal.

The 18-year-old was named Birmingham's Young Player of the Season in May and is regarded as one of the best young goalkeepers in the country.

She was in the England Under 21 side for last month's Nordic Tournament against USA, Sweden and Norway.

